Kelly Ripa's Daughter Rocks Birthday Hat In Pool Towel

Kelly Ripa shared a rare picture of her only daughter Lola Consuelos who's notoriously private. Except for compulsory appearances, the 20-year-old singer studied in New York City but maintained a low-key life away from media shenanigans. Once in a while, throwbacks of her younger self feature on her family's Instagram pages, and we get a glimpse at the ever-elusive Lola Consuelos.

Other times, Lola finds us worthy of a few snippets, so she posts hidden gems in slideshows. The only downside to that is the uncertainty of their extended stay - the singer changes her mind often and deletes the pictures or (our personal favorite) posts blurry images like the one in this post below.