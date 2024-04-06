Why the Photographer Who Discovered Melania Trump Once Called Her a ‘Loner’

Before Melania Trump became the stylish wife of billionaire Donald Trump, her path was quite different. Stane Jerko, a photographer known for discovering Melania and arranging her initial photo shoot in 1987, shed light on her early days. He described her as somewhat of a 'loner' during her youth, according to a report by GQ Magazine. Jerko first noticed Melania waiting for her friend after a fashion show in Ljubljana. Preferring to discover models in informal settings rather than through formal casting calls, he suggested she visit his studio. However, much to his surprise, she declined the offer.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Tasos Katopodis

Jerko shared, “She kept to herself, she was a loner. After a shoot or a catwalk, she went home, not out. She didn’t want to waste time partying," adding that school was the most important thing for her. Additionally, he disclosed that Melania initially appeared reserved and somewhat apprehensive, but she diligently followed his guidance and swiftly grasped the art of posing. A few weeks later, she revisited his studio, and Jerko captured a series of black-and-white photographs of the 16-year-old Melania dressed in catalog attire and barefoot in each frame. Jerko revealed, "I didn’t have shoes for her because she had very big feet. The other models had smaller feet.”

During that period, Melania apparently had no ambitions of pursuing a modeling career. Much like her sister, Ines, she aspired to become a designer and applied to the school of architecture at the local university. She later cleared the notoriously difficult entrance exams. She was a model student and chose to abstain from drinking, partying, and smoking, eager to return home to spend time with her sister instead.

Another friend from Ljubljana remembered Melania as being somewhat unique in that regard. She explained, "Melania was really happy with those two, three, four people she was with. She didn’t need more.” According to Vanity Fair, the former FLOTUS was always a bit of an enigma, but what is known is that she was always an excellent roommate and dressed impeccably. Fast forward to the present, Melania is known for her fashion sense, receiving both high praise for her designer outfits from conservatives and drawing criticism from detractors for her lavish tastes, as per Business Insider.

After relocating to New York, Melania purportedly shunned social events, opting for a routine of exercise, early sleep, and a balanced diet. Allegedly, she still maintains a strict routine, consuming seven servings of fruit daily. Donald initially met Melania at a 1998 party while accompanied by another partner. They later wed in 2005 amidst a star-studded ceremony. Melania has largely stayed out of the spotlight as Donald pursued his presidential bid. Instead, she focused on raising their son, Barron Trump, and shielding him from public scrutiny.