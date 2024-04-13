Why Stormy Daniels Once Thought Donald and Melania Trump Were Going to Divorce

Stephanie Clifford, popularly known as Stormy Daniels, once ignited speculation about Donald Trump's marriage to Melania Trump. Daniels suggested that the couple may be on the verge of a split. The latest stir in the pot came amidst Trump's ongoing legal battles, concerning a $130,000 payment to Daniels in exchange for her silence regarding an alleged 2006 encounter with him. Despite attempts to keep the matter quiet, Daniels has consistently refused to stay silent.

During an appearance on The Kyle & Jackie O Show in April 2023, Daniels alleged that at Melania's future divorce proceedings, the former First Lady might ask her to testify. When asked directly about the likelihood of a divorce, Daniels confidently asserted that Melania's conspicuous silence was a telling sign in itself. She famously said, "Silence sometimes speaks more than words."

Daniels' observations had been supported by insider accounts indicating a strained relationship between Melania and Donald. As reported by Nicki Swift, sources suggested that despite their public appearances together, the couple led largely separate lives, with Melania harboring resentment over the alleged affair and its subsequent cover-up. Netizens have also repeatedly pointed out that Melania is rarely seen these days at Donald's campaign events.

Despite Melania's public declarations of marital stability, such as her 2018 interview with ABC News where she dismissed speculation about their relationship, leaked audio recordings tell a different story. In 2020, Melania was heard expressing disdain over Annie Leibovitz's photography of Stormy Daniels for a Vogue profile, referring to Daniels as a "porn h**ker." This candid moment contradicts Melania's previous statements about focusing on more important matters and reinforces the notion of underlying tension in their marriage.

Donald's relationship with Melania began in 1998 when they met at a New York event when Donald was reportedly on a date with someone else. Eventually, the two got married in 2005, and a year later they had their son Barron Trump. Interestingly, Daniels' connection to Donald also dates back to 2006 when she allegedly had an affair with him. Subsequently, sympathizing with Melania, she offered to testify if needed.

Although an official announcement was never made, Michael Cohen, Trump's former attorney confirmed the affair. Cohen confessed that he bought Daniels' silence in exchange for $130,000 under Donald's instruction. He claimed, "In some ways, I knew him better than even his family did because I bore witness to the real man, in strip clubs, shady business meetings, and in the unguarded moments- a cheat, a liar, a fraud, a bully, a racist, a predator, a con man." Donald currently faces charges in New York related to his business records and payments to Daniels and another woman before the 2016 election. While he has denied the affair with Daniels, he admitted to the payment.