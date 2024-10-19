Whoopi Goldberg's Rule About Donald Trump's Name Leaves 'The View' Hosts in Stitches

During a recent episode of The View, host Whoopi Goldberg introduced a funny rule: she wouldn't say Donald Trump's name on the show. But New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, who was a guest, was unaware of Goldberg's rule. The situation took an interesting turn when the topic of Donald Trump came up.

Goldberg started talking about Trump without using his name. She said, "We've been talking about You Know Who and his performance—" Sununu interrupted her. He joked, "I love that he's like Voldemort. Like you don't mention the name." For those who don't know, Voldemort is a villain in the Harry Potter books. People in those stories are afraid to say his name. Alyssa Farah Griffin, another host on the show, explained to Sununu. She said, "She hasn't said his name in years," as per Decider.

Goldberg agreed, saying, "I never say his name." Joy Behar, who's always quick with a joke, made everyone laugh. She said, "It once, and she was struck by lightning." Goldberg took the joke even further. She quipped, "It's true. I turned black!" She looked around the audience in mock surprise. Then she smiled, pointed to her nose, and raised her hands. This made Sunny Hostin, another co-host, laugh out loud. She pointed at Goldberg and exclaimed, "Ding, ding, ding!"

Goldberg finds it tough to always follow her rules. In June, she slipped up and mentioned Trump's name during a chat. They were discussing how Trump wanted President Joe Biden to take a drug test before a debate. Goldberg said, "I think it would be remiss of us to not say, Joe Biden knows how to do this. He knows how to do this, he's quite good at this. And you can't refute anything with him, because he just — when I say him, I mean, uh—" Behar helped her out by saying "Trump." Whoopi repeated it, then realized what she'd done. She made a face and pretended to spit.

Hostin asked, "Did you say his name?" Goldberg admitted she had. But she had an excuse: "It was a trick and it made me do it." This rule of Goldberg's isn't just for fun. She really doesn't like Trump. Recently, she went off on him. She was talking about his interview at the National Association of Black Journalists convention. In that interview, Trump said some stuff that stirred things up. He questioned Vice President Kamala Harris's identity as a Black woman, as per the BBC. Goldberg was not happy about this.

She said, "You know what? I refuse. I refuse because this is nothing new. This is not new. We knew this is who he was, this is who he's always been." Goldberg compared it to how Trump treated Barack Obama, "this is the same old stuff he did with Obama. He made people think there was something wrong. Obama, his mom was white, and his dad was Black. Now, if the KKK was chasing him, they'd say, 'There goes a Black man.' If the KKK was chasing Kamala, they'd say, 'There goes a Black woman,'" as per Entertainment Weekly.

