MAGA Women Who Received Brutal Nicknames

Donald Trump has a special talent when it comes to giving brutal nicknames to his political rivals. Take ‘Sleepy Joe’, for instance, or ‘Laffin’ Kamala.’ However, critics do not spare his MAGA circle either. While his entire administration faces criticism, MAGA women have been given especially brutal nicknames by Trump’s critics. Regardless of political views, women receiving the vitriolic contempt may reflect on the inherent misogyny that persists in American society.

When it comes to brutal nicknames targeting MAGA women, Kristi Noem stands out most. Among all the women who face criticism for having the so-called “MAGA face,” the Secretary of Homeland Security has become a frequent target. While her MAGA makeover surely earned her the similar labels, it’s truly her performance that was subjected to her mockery, earning names like “ICE Barbie,” “Cosplay Kristie,” or “Bigot Barbie.”

Kristi Noem isn’t wearing makeup anymore. She’s wearing an entire Mar-a-Lago persona. The lashes, the filler, the painted-on fury… it’s all become a mask so heavy it forgets there’s a person underneath. ICE Barbie didn’t evolve. She calcified. pic.twitter.com/qpMQ9226JC — Chetter 📢🗽⚖💙 Beacon for Democracy (@ChetterHub) December 12, 2025

The Next on the list is Pam Bondi. Like Noem, the Attorney General has also faced criticism for both her behavior and appearance. In particular, her perceived appetite for media exposure has led her to be ridiculed at times by members of her own political circle. Laura Loomer, who is a known Donald Trump loyalist, once gave her a harsh nickname when she posted on X (formerly Twitter), “Who is sick of seeing Pam Blondi on Fox News every day?” Another MAGA member, Ivan Raiklin, once called her “Subverter Scam Blondi.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has often clashed with Donald Trump, has faced criticism from both sides. She was called “Moscow Marjorie” for opposing aid to Ukraine. Jimmy Kimmel once called her “Klan Mom.” He later offered several others.. The late-night host gave Marjorie some brutal nicknames, including “Hoagie-Head Horse Hair, Hitler-Happy Hate-Hobbit,” “Tank-Top Tramp-Stamp Truck-Stop Traitor-Tot,” and “Hulk Hogan-Headed Honey Baked Ham and Legs.”

Texas Representative Jasmine Crockett also entered the discussion, who once described Greene as having a “Bleach-blonde, bad-built, butch body.” However, perhaps Greene’s most famous nickname was given by Donald Trump. Marjorie Greene became involved in a dispute with the POTUS over the release of the Epstein files. On November 14, he publicly withdrew support for Greene. A day later, he wrote on Truth Social, “Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Green is a disgrace to our GREAT REPUBLICAN PARTY!”

🚨BREAKING: Marjorie Taylor Greene says she has a message for Trump: “I was called a traitor by a man that I fought for six years for. And I gave him my loyalty for free.” “Let me tell you what a traitor is. A traitor is an American that serves foreign countries and… pic.twitter.com/Q9kS7rmHgw — Right Pulse News (@RightPulseNewss) December 12, 2025

Any discussion of MAGA women who have received brutal nicknames would be incomplete without Kimberly Guilfoyle. After separating from Donald Trump Jr. in 2024, she had lost some of the spotlight, but not her relevance. She remains a prominent MAGA figure and has been subjected to brutal criticism from both sides of the political spectrum.

Back in 2020, at the Republican National Convention, Guilfoyle delivered a loud speech to an almost empty room, which earned her the nickname “shrieking harpy” in an article published by The Morning Call. It was rumored that Kimberly was privately referred to as “Margarita Girl” among colleagues during her time at Fox News. The nickname stemmed from her alleged hard-partying lifestyle.