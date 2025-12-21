Author Sounds Alarm on Trump’s “Reflex Control” Issues, Blames Inner Circle for Continued Silence

During the latest episode of Inside Trump’s Head podcast, author Michael Wolff slammed Donald Trump’s close aides for failing to provide an honest review of his capabilities.

The growing silence from the President’s inner circle, Wolff believes, is contributing to an increasing lack of restraint in Trump’s public remarks.

According to The Daily Beast, Wolff discussed the President’s latest bizarre comments, from his harsh statement on Rob Reiner and Michele Singer’s murders to ramblings about his wife, Melania Trump’s undergarment drawer, and claimed Trump is showing signs of a problem with “reflex control.”

The author also addressed how Trump’s Chief of Staff Susie Wiles told Vanity Fair that the President has an “alcoholic’s personality.”

“Susie Wiles might have just as well said, ‘It’s like dealing with a dementia patient.’ I mean, it is the same thing,” Wolff stated.

“And because he doesn’t drink, it is probably closer to that, in which he has the uninhibited aspects of his personality—that might be anger, or self-pity, or, in his case, racism—become increasingly more uninhibited, and that seems to be what’s going on. He opens his mouth, and you go, ‘This is a problem,’” he said.

Wolff’s co-host, Joanna Coles, also cited Trump’s weird tribute to deceased MAGA influencer Charlie Kirk as one such example.

“He was a missionary with a noble spirit and a great, great purpose. He did not hate his opponents. He wanted the best for them. That’s where I disagreed with Charlie. I hate my opponent, and I don’t want the best for them. I’m sorry,” the President said at the time.

Trump: He did not hate his opponents. He wanted the best for them. That's where I disagreed with Charlie. I hate my opponent and I don't want the best for them. I'm sorry



Addressing Trump’s speech, Coles said, “It’s just peculiar at this stage. And no one around him seems to be saying, ‘Enough already, you sound deranged.’”

In response, Wolff said, “It’s true, no one around them does say that.”

Comparing the situation with that of Biden’s, the author noted, “Joe Biden had enormous cognitive difficulties, and everyone around him closed ranks to protect him until he could no longer be protected.”

The Trump biographer also mentioned that there is “no way to diagnose the president.”

He added, “There is no way for us to say, ‘OK, he is experiencing cognitive issues of an alarming variety.’ And no one around him is going to say that. Although Susie Wiles, in acknowledging the alcoholic thing, was curious.”

Despite concerns surrounding Donald Trump’s well-being and rumored cognitive decline, the White House has continued to emphasize that the President is in great shape.

Earlier this month, the President’s doctor, Captain Sean B. Barbabella, issued a statement saying the results of Trump’s October MRI scan were “perfectly normal.”

The physician also mentioned according to the abdominal MRI, “all major organs appear very healthy and well perfused. Everything evaluated is functioning within normal limits with no acute or chronic concerns.”

Trump himself bragged about “acing” three different cognitive assessments, while also admitting that he found elementary school-level tests to be “very hard.”

Trump brags that he has passed multiple cognitive tests



“He bragged about this,” Michael Wolff said, adding, “which is yet another symptom, obviously, a heightened sensitivity to this issue and a defensiveness about it.”

“We have a whole set of symptoms here,” he continued. “This idea of a president’s mental health, we don’t really have a context for this, when, in fact, the context should be: this is a paramount issue,” the author stated.

“Obviously, if the president is unwell, we should discuss that. It actually is an issue, probably, of far greater importance than any other political issue,” Wolff concluded.

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung responded to Wolff’s comments in a statement to The Daily Beast. He called the author “a lying sack of s—” and claimed “he had been proven to be a fraud.”

“He routinely fabricates stories originating from his sick and warped imagination, only possible because he has a severe and debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his peanut-sized brain,” Cheung said.