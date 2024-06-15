When T.J. Holmes' Ex-Wife Was 'Disappointed' By His Public Romance with Amy Robach: "Lack of Respect"

T.J. Holmes is popularly known for his charismatic hosting skills on ABC News between 2014 and 2023. The former host was beloved for his charming smile and sharp remarks during his time on the show. Holmes was asked to resign his position on the show after news of his affair with co-host Amy Robach, and other members of the show came to light.

Although Holmes and Robach are still in a loving relationship, news of their affair spread like wildfire. Do note that the couple strongly denied having an affair and got together only after they were estranged from their former spouses. Nevertheless, all eyes were on Holmes’ ex-wife, Marilee Fiebig, who claimed to be “disappointed” in him.

Image Source: Instagram | @marileefholmes

The Daily Mail UK reported Fiebig’s dispiritedness about the way Holmes was flaunting his romance with Robach at the time. The now ex-wife of Holmes expressed her thoughts via her legal counsel, divorce lawyer - Stephanie Lehman. Fiebig appeared rather disgruntled at the way her former husband handled their split after 12 years of marriage.

Speaking through her lawyer, she highlighted her primary focus. Lehman said, “During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee’s sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter.” The former couple is a blended family with three children; their only daughter, Sabine, and Holmes’ children from his previous marriage, Brianna and Jaiden.

TJ Holmes complains his journalism career was 'upended' in the wake of Amy Robach romance going public and describes 2023 as the 'worst year of my life' https://t.co/bFNRMzvc2R pic.twitter.com/h4QlxRCSbi — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) January 18, 2024

Moving on, Lehman added a little progress report concerning their divorce, which was not finalized then, especially because it involved their children. Lehman explained that “T.J.’s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously, and as amicably as possible.” That’s when she pointed out Fiebig’s possible emotions amid the romance Robach and her ex-husband shared.

Image Source: Instagram | @marileefholmes

Lehman iterates, “We continue to be disappointed by T.J.’s lack of discretion, respect, and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party’s daughter.” While Fiebig’s lawyer refused to comment on the matter entirely, the statement strongly insinuates the hurt and pain she felt at the time.

Marilee, I wish and pray the Best for you and your kids. — Kindman (@JohnTerryII) March 10, 2023

Despite the heartbreaking time, Fiebig had found solace in the warmth and love of her many fans in public. It appeared that she didn’t forget to thank her well-wishers and admirers for their relentless support as she went through this rather painful journey. Lehman concluded their statement by noting, “The outpouring of support has touched Marilee, and she looks forward to a new beginning in this new year."

Moving on isn’t an easy ordeal, but eventually, the pain does heal, and Fiebig, seems to be doing well. Who knows what the new year holds for Fiebig? Maybe she too will find love once more, like Holmes and Robach, and begin anew. However, the former married couple remain on amicable terms and are happily co-parenting their child Sabine.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on January 20, 2024. It has since been updated.