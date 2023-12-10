Kris Jenner is Executive Producer of Series Where Daughter Kim Kardashian Plays Divorce Lawyer

Kim Kardashian is set to trade the glitz and glamour of reality TV for the courtroom drama of a legal procedural in an upcoming scripted series on Hulu. The untitled project, executive produced by Kris Jenner and renowned show creator Ryan Murphy, promises to be a high-end, glossy adult procedural and will mark Kardashian's second collaboration with Murphy following her role in the 12th season of American Horror Story: Delicate.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rich Fury

According to an exclusive report by Deadline, the series' premise revolves around Kim Kardashian portraying Los Angeles' "most successful divorce lawyer and the owner of an all-female law firm." The show is expected to explore the complexities of high-stakes divorces in Los Angeles, drawing inspiration from real-life celebrity attorney Laura Wasser, who famously represented Kardashian in her divorce from Kanye West.

The news has shocked Hollywood, with Kardashian's foray into acting gaining traction following her well-received performance in American Horror Story: Delicate. The reality star, who recently passed the "baby bar" exam in 2021 after three attempts, appears to be committing to the legal profession on and off-screen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

The project has a star-studded cast, with writing duties falling to Jon Robin Baitz, creator of Brothers & Sisters. The series, which will offer audiences a glimpse into the high-pressure world of celebrity divorce cases, is set to begin filming in late 2024 and will premiere in early 2025.

Furthermore, something that has captivated the attention of fans and media alike is Jenner's involvement as an executive producer. Jenner's foray into scripted content production could mark a significant turning point in her career, as she is known for shaping the careers of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings. The matriarch's strategic direction, combined with Ryan Murphy's creative genius, promises a series that not only entertains but also delves into the legal world's complexities.

Kim Kardashian to play Laura Wasser-inspired lawyer in new drama series, Kris Jenner executive producing https://t.co/G1rg8X6Uin pic.twitter.com/CxuNh1bZXy — Page Six (@PageSix) December 4, 2023

According to sources, Hulu has enthusiastically embraced the project, securing a significant series commitment, owing to the success of The Kardashians on the streaming platform. With four seasons released to date, the Kardashian-Jenner family's reality series premiered in 2022 and quickly became one of Hulu's biggest hits.

While contracts are still being finalized, the project has already generated attention, with an all-female law firm at its heart. Preliminary casting discussions for Kardashian's onscreen law partners, as well as an A-list actor to play her love interest, are currently underway, fueling excitement for the series.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

This development in the SKIMS founder's career follows her successful pitch for The Fifth Wheel, an upcoming female-driven comedy, demonstrating her versatility as a performer and producer. Her ability to navigate Hollywood's competitive landscape has not gone unnoticed, with The Fifth Wheel, her first feature starring vehicle for Netflix, recently selling after a heated bidding war, as reported by Page Six.

