JLo and Ben Affleck Have Blended Both Their Families Beautifully as They Complete One Year Together

The captivating romance between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, lovingly referred to as "Bennifer," has captured the hearts of Hollywood since the early 2000s. Their relationship, marked by its ups and downs, was reignited a year ago, and they are now joyously commemorating their first year of marriage. Their journey has been filled with significant milestones and enduring moments! In July 2022, one year after rekindling their relationship, Lopez and Affleck eloped to Las Vegas, fondly known as Sin City. They subsequently celebrated their love once more, this time alongside their blended family.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer

Also Read: Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Anniversary With Ben Affleck, Shares Teaser Song Inspired By Their Wedding

According to Page Six, the couple enjoyed a lunch outing in Beverly Hills on Sunday, accompanied by Ben Affleck's 11-year-old son, Samuel, and Jennifer Lopez's 15-year-old twins, Emme and Maximilian. During the weekend outing, Ben Affleck's two children from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner, Violet (17) and Seraphina (14), were not in attendance.

For the outing, Lopez confidently sported a bridal white ensemble, combining platform heels with a paisley-printed dress. The Grammy-winning artist elegantly styled her hair slicked back and added a touch of glamour with a Chanel bag and layered necklaces. Affleck looked dapper in a white button-down shirt, and dark denim with brown oxfords completed the look. The couple's children adopted a more casual style: Samuel coordinated his red T-shirt with his sweatpants and sneakers, while Emme sported a black hoodie, denim shorts and Converse shoes. Maximilian followed suit with a similar outfit choice.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Pascal Le Segretain

According to an exclusive source from US Weekly, Jennifer Lopez is in disbelief that she and Ben Affleck have already completed their first year of marriage. The insider reveals that time has passed swiftly for the couple, and their families have seamlessly merged since their unexpected Las Vegas wedding. Enjoying their time together, Lopez and Affleck love spending quality moments with all the children as one united family. Additionally, Lopez and Garner have made significant progress in their relationship, with the source noting that they have become very amicable, and everyone gets along splendidly. Another source shared that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck maintain a "healthy" approach to raising their blended family. The source also revealed that the couple intends to celebrate the anniversary of their Georgia wedding on a grander scale in the coming month.

Also Read: Tyler Posey Reveals His Experience of Starring Alongside Jennifer Lopez in 'Maid in Manhattan'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

Jennifer Lopez reflected on the one-year milestone of her July 2022 wedding through a new song called "Midnight Trip to Vegas." In her "On the JLo" newsletter released on Tuesday, July 18, she unveiled the lyrics that encapsulate her sentiments towards the anniversary. In the video clip, the mother of two gazes into the camera and silently mouths the lyrics, which nostalgically revisit her wedding with the AIR star in Las Vegas.

Also Read: Jennifer Lopez Stuns in Romantic White Dress to Celebrate One-Year Wedding Anniversary With Ben Affleck

“Event of the ages / Caught in the matrix / Then you whispered in my ear / Said let’s get out of here / We can disappear tonight,” In the opening verse of the song, she passionately sings her emotions before transitioning into the captivating chorus. “What about a midnight trip to Vegas / Just me and you baby / Throw the kids in the back of the pink Cadillac / Midnight trip to Vegas / Both our hearts are racin’ / I’ll pick you up late, we don’t have to wait / Yeah, let’s do something crazy.”

References:

https://pagesix.com/2023/07/17/how-ben-affleck-and-jennifer-lopez-celebrated-wedding-anniversary-with-blended-family/

https://www.usmagazine.com/celebrity-news/news/inside-jennifer-lopez-ben-afflecks-1st-year-of-marriage-details/

https://people.com/jennifer-lopez-ben-affleck-wedding-anniversary-vegas-song-7562251

More from Inquisitr

Jennifer Lopez’s Newest 'Latina' Manicure Has Stunning Details Like Piercings, Gems, and Gold Foil

JLo’s Rarely-Seen Daughter Emme, 15, Spotted Out for Lunch in Los Angeles, Flaunts Edgy Style