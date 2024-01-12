In a whirlwind that spanned over a decade, Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus finally ended their on-and-off relationship with a divorce more than four years ago. While Hemsworth has moved on and is currently involved with Gabriella Brooks, recent reports indicate that the scars from his marriage to Cyrus may be preventing him from considering marriage again. According to an insider, Brooks is highly vocal about her desire to take the next step in their relationship.

Despite dating for four years and having the support of the Hemsworth family, Hemsworth is reportedly struggling with commitment issues, haunted by the heartbreak of his split from Cyrus. "[He’s] having a hard time committing," the source revealed, underscoring the emotional aftermath of Hemsworth’s breakup with Cyrus, a relationship that left a lasting impact on the actor. While Brooks hopes for an engagement soon, Hemsworth seems unsure about when or if he will ever commit again.

Intriguingly, the Hemsworth family has been proactively motivating Hemsworth to move forward. As per The Things, a source revealed, “They adore Gabriella and have been telling Liam it’s normal to have ups and downs, they hope he’ll make his move over Christmas!” Unfortunately, the fear of a failed marriage persists, making Hemsworth move cautiously in such situations.

Hemsworth and Cyrus’s union sealed in 2018, ended with Cyrus filing for divorce in 2019 and, the proceedings ended in early 2020. The couple remained tight-lipped about the specifics behind their separation initially, but Cyrus has since shared her perspective. In a TikTok video, Cyrus disclosed, “Glastonbury was in June [2019], which was when the decision had been made. The day of the [Glastonbury] show was the day I had decided it was no longer going to work in my life to be in that relationship, That was another moment where the work, the performance, the character came first. I guess that’s why it’s now so important to me for that not to be the case — that the human comes first.”

The singer emphasized that their decision to marry was influenced by the 2018 California wildfires, which claimed their home. She asserted, “Me and Liam’s commitment to being married, of course, came from a place of love first because we had been together for 10 years, but also from a place of trauma and just trying to rebuild as quickly as we could,”

The tragedy drew them closer, prompting a commitment rooted in love and a shared desire to rebuild their lives swiftly. Cyrus, however, has since moved on and is currently in a relationship with Maxx Morando. Her stance on marriage and children has evolved, expressing uncertainty about tying the knot again and confirming her decision not to have kids. This stands in contrast to Hemsworth's purported desire for a family, highlighting one of the factors that strained their marriage.

