When Internet Users Slammed Hugh Jackman For His Friendship With Ivanka Trump

Hugh Jackman and Ivanka Trump share quite a long-standing friendship. It might surprise a lot of people, given Jackman's liberal thinking and the Trump family's conservative stance. Their differing views haven't changed their friendship, with Jackman also maintaining a good bond with Ivanka's politically active husband, Jared Kushner. The trio has been seen together in numerous photographs over the years. However, a few years ago, their friendship drew significant criticism on X, formerly known as Twitter, from several online users.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Kevin Winter

Sharing a screenshot of Jackman's tweet for Ivanka, an X user wrote, "You can learn a lot about a person by the company they keep. Here’s Hugh Jackman tweeting about his “lovely friend” Ivanka Trump in 2015. He doesn’t seem to say much about her these days, presumably worried it will cost him leading Hollywood roles!" Another person wrote, "Torn on seeing this. I like Deadpool movies, but Hugh Jackman defended Ivanka Trump for working in her father's administration, and I don't support fascism." One X user showed his disappointment and said, "Ick that Hugh Jackman is so tight with Rupert Murdoch and also Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner."

You can learn a lot about a person by the company they keep. Here’s Hugh Jackman tweeting about his “lovely friend” Ivanka Trump in 2015. He doesn’t seem to say much about her these days, presumably worried it will cost him leading Hollywood roles! pic.twitter.com/6Eqr9Q6x8e — Laura (@aberquine) September 20, 2020

The same person added, "He's allowed to pick his own friends, I'm allowed to be disappointed." Another X user said, "It's not about politics. It's about life values. I don't like assumptions but this gossip added another (negative) perspective to my opinion of Jack." A fifth person wrote, "Truly disappointed Hugh Jackman is friends with Ivanka and Jared Kushner who have used their government positions to benefit their businesses and enable Trump and his cruel and awful policies. Disgraceful." A sixth user chimed in with a similar thought and said, "@RealHughJackman your politics reflect your values which ultimately influence the friendships you value."

Torn on seeing this. I like Deadpool movies, but Hugh Jackman defended Ivanka Trump for working in her father's administration, and I don't support fascism. pic.twitter.com/taN6YfGxqX — Nightmare on Joel Street (@Joel_K_Kramer) September 28, 2022

He added, "You can't separate the two unless you're willing to tolerate behavior counterintuitive to yours? Wait..." In 2018, at the premiere of his film The Front Runner, the actor was asked about his relationship with President Donald Trump's daughter and son-in-law. He said, “I’ve known those guys for 15 years." Jackman added, “We don’t talk politics at birthday parties," as reported by E! News. In December 2011, Jackman and his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, also attended the opening of Ivanka's jewelry boutique in New York City.

Ick that Hugh Jackman is so tight with Rupert Murdoch and also Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner. He's allowed to pick his own friends, I'm allowed to be disappointed. https://t.co/TV7AfugPMu pic.twitter.com/SvyOnjpnvG — Matthew Rettenmund (@mattrett) October 30, 2018

Back in 2010, the actor and his wife were spotted with the former first daughter at the 9th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation event in New York City. Meanwhile, Jackman has once also mentioned that it's okay not to always agree with your friends. He said, "I do value loyalty. They've been unbelievably loyal to me. They're good people and I would hate to think that at 50 years of age, [I] can't say to people these are my friends and I'm not gonna dump them." He added, "Even if I disagree with some of the stuff people do—all of us have friends we disagree with the stuff they do."