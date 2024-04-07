When Former President Donald Trump's Female Look-Alike Broke the Internet

A female Donald Trump, anyone? Back in 2018, a Latina woman standing upright on her farm, holding a shovel in one hand had no clue she had an uncanny resemblance to the United States' former president. The internet, as usual, blew the image which went viral in no time, amassing nearly 5,000 retweets.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Spencer Platt

Dolores Leis Antelo hailed from Nanton, La Coruna, Spain. Surprisingly, it wasn't only her face that looked like Trump but the posture in which she clutched the shovel resembled the Republican candidate's signature style of holding a golf stick at one of his many golf clubs, per New York Post.

Antelo, who was dubbed the "Donald Trump of the Costa da Morte," gave an interview with a local Spanish newspaper, about her overnight fame looking like a long-lost twin of Trump. The female farmer told La Voz de Galicia, "My photo seems to have traveled far. I say it is because of the color of my hair."

Not the real Donald Trump? Dolores Leis Antelo in Nanton, La Coruna, north-eastern Spain has been compared to the U.S. President. #DonaldTrump #Spain pic.twitter.com/SIsjKm1Zqs — Rico (@justabirthmark) April 24, 2018

Meanwhile, her daughter Ana envisioned, "Imagine if we were in Donald Trump's family." Antelo had lived a quiet life with her husband of 40 years in Cabana de Bergantiños. Unlike her omnipresent lookalike who has an opinion on almost everything, the farmer was a stranger to the digital world and never even owned a phone, let alone a smartphone.

However, she said her daughters keep her updated with the necessary information every now and then, "I have never been curious to have one but I do look at what my daughters show me. They say this picture will make me famous but I don't get why," she said in her oblivion.

She said the farms are her life and she's always worked with her dusty tools but Antelo complained the farming has since changed when she started out. The Trump doppelganger lamented she was struggling with planting potatoes in the dry climate, "At the moment, luckily we don't have [...] the Guatemalan moth."

The original post captioned, "Not the real Donald Trump? Dolores Leis Antelo in Nanton, La Coruna, north-eastern Spain has been compared to the U.S. President." People on social media took potshots at the woman's similarities to Trump as an X user, @m1db, took a jibe, "She seems far more Presidential and better dressed...."

Yes that she has a certain resemblance. pic.twitter.com/d2p2PPkGBJ — Ana Fernandez (@fernandez_anare) April 24, 2018

@craigrhickam observed, "She has much bigger hands." Another X user, @truthfull765, quipped, "Hard working honest woman. Not Donald Trump." Meanwhile, her daughter Ana posted a much clearer photograph of the lady where the differences were more noticeable than similarities.

More people weighed in. @aditinfinite disagreed, "The first photo I saw a resemblance. But now that I see her honest kind smile I cannot see it because a smile says so much about a person’s heart. Hers is pure. His is smug." Another X user, @DogDoesDallas, echoed, "She doesn't look as much like him here," adding, "Thank goodness!"

No tiny hands. No white eyes on orange face. Hard-working. Salt of the earth. Human. Can’t be him. — Vote Smart (@VoteSmartDammit) April 25, 2018

Trump Derangement Syndrome is alive and well. Seriously folks, take a vacation or something. — CharlieKnowsShit (@Charlie_Knows) April 25, 2018

@JimWall72182163 joked, "Besides the gender difference there's one other major difference; she looks really friendly and could probably make some excellent paella!"