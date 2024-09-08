When Donald Trump's Mother Couldn't Help But Ask, 'What Sort of a Son Have I Created?'

Donald Trump often hops from one simmering controversy to another. But there was a moment that topped it all when his mom, Mary Trump once sheepishly asked her first daughter-in-law, "What sort of a son have I created?" The Scottish-born mother of the former President was under the light for her fourth child's failing professional and personal life.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by David Allen

According to a report by Vanity Fair, Mary was deeply affected by her son's crippling marriage with Ivana Trump during the decade of the 80s. The mother of five was covered widely for a short period with her family amid the chaos. She was dejected to the core when it was revealed that her son played a crucial role in all the paparazzi photography. Mary according to Patch asked Ivana the question when the ex-POTUS was being linked to Marla Maples despite being married to his first wife. The Republican frontrunner would sleep in his apartment alone when his empire was nearing a dead end. "Trump isolated himself in a small apartment on a lower floor of Trump Tower. He would lie on his bed, staring at the ceiling, talking into the night on the telephone," as per Vanity Fair.

According to Politico Mary was generally absent from the life of her children and Donald wasn't quite close to her. A childhood friend, Mark Golding of the real estate mogul claimed, "When I would play with Donald, his father would be around and watch him play. His mom didn’t interact in that way." Similarly, Fred Jr.'s friend, Lou Droesch shared, "We rarely saw Mrs. Trump. But we did see a lot of the housekeeper." Another close aide disclosed that this is one of the reasons why Donald's mother seems absent from his life today. He upholds a picture of his father and hails him most of the time, unlike Mary, his mom.

The insider shared, "Donald was in awe of his father, and very detached from his mother." In his book, Great Again: How to Fix Our Crippled America, the businessman-turned-politician wrote about his mother that read, "The values she gave to me were strong values. I wish I could have picked up all of them, but I didn’t, obviously." Speaking to his biographer- Tim O'Brien once he said, "My father was more directly related to me. My mother was a wife who really was a great homemaker. She always said, ‘Be happy!’ She wanted me to be happy." Years later in his book Think Big, he wrote, "My father understood me more and he said, ‘I want you to be successful.’"

Though not much has been spoken about Mary by her family. Eric Trump, her grandchild once said, "My grandmother was an amazing woman who was strong, smart, charismatic, and incredibly loving. She had an amazing smile and an incredible sense of humor. Looking down, there is no doubt that she would be unbelievably proud of my father and all that he has accomplished," as reported by Politico.