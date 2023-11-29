When Donald Trump Used the Worst Pick up Line to Ask Brooke Shields for a Date, Right After Divorce

Believe it or not, Donald Trump was once a very eligible bachelor in his early dating life.

Many women have rejected his advances during this time while several fell for it. Actress Brooke Shields recalled one such moment when she appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen back in October 2017, per The Cut. It turns out that even in the 1990s, the former president would qualify anything and everything with the phrase “people would love it.”

“I was on location doing a movie and he called me right after he had gotten a divorce,” Shields told Cohen. “And he said, ‘I think we should date because you’re America’s sweetheart and I’m America’s richest man and the people would love it.” However, "America's sweetheart" rejected Trump with a somewhat corny statement. “I have a boyfriend, he’s not going to be happy about it,” Shields recalled to Cohen.

Shields wasn't the only woman in the '90s who caught Trump's eye. British sweetheart Dame Emma Thompson also got a call from the former president, who revealed the story on a Swedish news outlet, per Vanity Fair. Thompson was shooting for her movie Primary Colors, which ironically centers on the White House and was influenced by Bill Clinton's 1992 presidential campaign, on the Universal Studios site in the late 1990s.

Thompson and her ex, Kenneth Branagh, had just gotten divorced at the time. As Thompson stated in the interview, the phone had never rung when she was in her trailer until that day. With caution, she relayed, “I lift the phone. ‘Hi, it’s Donald Trump here.’ I said, ‘Really? Can I help you?,’ and he said, ‘Yeah, I, just, you know, I wondered if I could offer you some accommodation in one of my Trump Towers. They’re comfortable.’”

Thompson remembers being shocked. “I said, ‘Why are you offering me somewhere to stay in my trailer? I don’t—what?’” Trump then told her, “‘Well, you know, I think we would get on very well, I think we could have dinner sometime.’” Thompson didn't know how to turn him down, so she just responded dryly, “I just said, ‘O.K. well, um, I’ll get back to you. Thank you so much for the offer.’”

Other celebrities have also avoided romantic relationships with the former president. Salma Hayek said the president asked her out while she was at an event with her partner in an interview with Trevor Noah on The Daily Show during the summer of 2017. “He said hello, he presented himself . . . And then he kept talking to my boyfriend, and then he befriended my boyfriend and invited him to dinner. Then he’s like, ‘If you guys are in New York, you can come to Atlantic City’ . . . never talked to my boyfriend again.”

Shortly after, Trump called Hayek and asked to go on a date. “Are you joking? You know I have a boyfriend,” she recalls shooting back. With his usual overconfidence, Trump responded, “‘He’s not good enough for you. He’s not important, he’s not big enough for you, you have to go out with me.’” Salma not only said no to Trump but also ended up breaking up with her then-boyfriend.

