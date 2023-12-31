When Donald And Melania Trump Sent Boxes Of Christmas Gifts To a 7-Year-Old Injured By a Tornado

Former President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump once showed a gesture of generosity to the Rackley family, who survived the horrific impact of a tornado that ravaged Caruthersville, Missouri in 2021. The Trumps reached out with Christmas gifts to seven-year-old Avalinn Rackley, who suffered injuries in the tragedy that claimed the life of her nine-year-old sister.

According to a Daily Mail report from 28 December 2021, The Rackley family's ordeal began on December 10, 2021, when a tornado, part of a sequence that decimated five states, cruelly lifted and dropped their home in a field. Seeking sanctuary in their toilet proved useless, and the family suffered incomprehensible sorrow, losing Annistyn and injuring Avalinn and her mother, Meghan Rackley. The photo of the sisters huddled in their bathroom, attempting to weather the storm, quickly went viral, drawing the attention of the entire nation.

Avalinn's grandma, Pam Moore, captured a beautiful scene on video as the seven-year-old, who was wearing a back brace, received boxes of Christmas gifts from the Trumps. Avalinn's ecstatic squeals and joyful faces, when she learned about the thoughtful gifts, were captured and uploaded on Facebook. The gifts included hats autographed by Trump, Presidential blankets, American Girl Dolls, books signed by the former president and Melania, pencils, bracelets, and more.

Donald and Melania Trump sent boxes of Christmas gifts to a seven-year-old girl who was injured in the tornado that killed her nine-year-old sister.

The little girl, Avalinn Rackley, squealed with delight upon learning who the presents were from. — Anthony (@Tony19542) December 27, 2021

Pam Moore shared the letter that came with the gifts, in which the Trumps expressed their respect for Avalinn's courage and determination in the face of adversity. "We are so encouraged by the strength and determination you have shown during this very difficult time. You will remain in our hearts for complete care and comfort as you continue to recover," the letter said.

This gesture provided a little bit of solace and support to a family dealing with loss and rehabilitation. The Rackley family, who had been through unbearable sorrow and bereavement, found solace in the former First Couple's unexpected kindness.

Donald & Melania Trump sent #Christmas gifts to 7-year-old Avalinn Rackley who was injured in the tornado that killed her 9-year-old sister. pic.twitter.com/2hvjJZrrIy — Joe Padula (@JoePadula) December 27, 2021

Meghan Rackley, who suffered severe brain trauma and fell into a coma, has gained consciousness, giving her family hope. The road to recovery was long, but community support had been critical in lifting the family's morale.

Avalinn, the bravest little child, as reported by her grandma, was doing well after surgery. Despite the tornado's physical and mental toll, she has begun walking again. However, the family understands that Avalinn's full recovery will require a large amount of therapy. The seven-year-old, dressed in matching Christmas onesies with her father Trey Rackley, has emerged as a symbol of courage and hope during tragedy.

7-year-old #AvalinnRackley seriously injured by #Missouritornado which killed her sister delighted as she receives boxes of #Christmas gifts from #DonaldTrump & #MelaniaTrump

Her mom #MeghanRackley is slowly recovering from severe brain trauma, but has since woken up from a coma pic.twitter.com/9PmJa5AwIC — Mr Pål Christiansen (@TheNorskaPaul) December 27, 2021

While the Rackley family appreciates the outpouring of love and support from the community, they mourn Annistyn's death, who battled a rare liver ailment her entire life. Annistyn's contagious energy, love of cheerleading, and joyful nature will be remembered fondly by her family and friends.

