A Waitress Once Spat on Eric Trump in Chicago — And Other Workers Had to Deal With The Fallout

A Chicago waitress was suspended from work following allegations made by Eric Trump, who claimed she spat on him during a dinner in early 2019, as per Newsweek. However, if reports are to be believed, then it wasn't just the waitress but also other workers who got flak after word about the spitting incident who started making rounds. Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesman for the Chicago Police Department, thus took to Twitter to announce that law enforcement officials were present at The Aviary, a luxurious restaurant in Chicago's West Loop neighborhood, assisting the United States Secret Service with a legal issue.

The restaurant also said, "We did not witness the incident and we are just beginning to learn the details... What is certain is this: no customer should ever be spit upon. We have not yet spoken with the employee, but our HR team has, in the meantime, placed her on leave."

Police presence outside Aviary after alleged incident between an employee and Eric Trump around 8:30pm pic.twitter.com/1oIiVfsiKj — Mary Ann Ahern (@MaryAnnAhernNBC) June 26, 2019

Furthermore, a representative for the Trump Organization asserted that both the Secret Service and the Chicago Police Department had detained a woman, whose identity was not revealed, in connection with the incident. However, she was subsequently released. The organization also stated that Eric had informed the police that he did not wish to pursue charges, which reportedly led to the waitress being released, according to the New York Times.

ICYMI: the waitress who spit on Eric Trump has been “put on leave” by the #Chicago bar, Aviary, where she worked. Bar owners said they didn’t see it happen but are investigating. They say people are posting fake reviews on Yelp. Trump is not pressing charges — raferweigel (@RaferWeigel) June 27, 2019

Meanwhile, Eric said, "It was purely a disgusting act by somebody who clearly has emotional problems. For a party that preaches tolerance, this once again demonstrates they have very little civility. When somebody is sick enough to resort to spitting on someone, it just emphasizes a sickness and desperation and the fact that we're winning."

At the same time, the restaurant group expressed concern over an online campaign targeting The Aviary following the incident, describing it as troubling. The restaurant group also noted that numerous online users were advocating for the closure of its businesses, making threats against the staff, and posting false reviews. "We hope this incident can, at least, illuminate the current absurdity of the discourse in our politics," it said.

Nonetheless, following the incident, The Aviary received both praise from Trump opponents, who saw it as part of the resistance, and criticism from Trump supporters, who viewed it as disrespectful to the first family. However, the restaurant owners expressed their reluctance to engage in this debate, as reported by CBS News.

Eric was in Chicago for business, visiting the Trump Hotel Chicago, a property of the Trump Organization; he also spoke about a visit to the Trump International Hotel & Tower Chicago on Twitter. Additionally, Eric had the opportunity to join his father, along with his adult siblings and their partners, on a state visit to the U.K. During this visit, he attended a formal banquet with the late Queen Elizabeth. He also joined his father at the family's golf resort in Doonbeg, Ireland, where he and his elder brother, Donald Trump Jr., were captured in photographs during a night out.

This article was originally published on 03.20.24.