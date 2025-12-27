Trump Targets Filibuster in Power Play to Avoid Shutdowns

Donald Trump has once again emerged as the center of attraction following a dramatic power move of his, which might reshape the U.S. Senate and can also supercharge his second-term agenda. The President is pushing the Republicans with all the power that too, without keeping it a secret, for scrapping the filibuster. It is the long-standing Senate rule that permits a minority of lawmakers to block legislation.

It will eventually make it easier for Trump to muscle bills through Congress ahead of the 2026 midterms, and he is also of the view that he can finally put an end to government shutdown chaos. Trump, in an interview, even argued that the filibuster has come to be a roadblock that was a safeguard. “The filibuster is hurting the Republican Party,” Trump told Politico, urging GOP senators to kill the rule “without question.”

🚨 WOW — Trump just lit a fire under the Senate. He’s calling for the filibuster to be ended immediately — saying it’s the only way to actually get things DONE. Trump says if they nuke it, he’ll push through voter ID, no mail-ins, no cash bail, protect women’s sports, and shut… pic.twitter.com/YxbGFGeOxv — Charlie’s Voice Rising (@CharlieK_news) December 5, 2025

The President says that sorting this problem out would unlock sweeping changes almost overnight. “If you get rid of the filibuster, you’re not going to have a shutdown,” he said. “You can do everything. You can do great health care if you get rid of the filibuster. We can do everything we want.” To be precise, the filibuster has been a love-hate issue in Congress for quite some time.

The party in power wants to remove it, and people in the minority put up a constant fight. And on top of that, multiple senators back off, knowing today’s majority can become tomorrow’s minority. Centrist lawmakers from both parties claim that rules are just a necessary brake on partisan excess. Trump, on the other hand, is pushing too, which reflects urgency. With just 10 months left before voters showcase their views in the polls, the President is looking forward to a faster momentum.

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump just demanded the Senate GOP NUKE the 60-vote Zombie Filibuster This would allow MAGA policies to pass with 51 VOTES – 0 Democrats – once Democrats can no longer debate on the floor. MAKE IT HAPPEN! SEN. MIKE LEE: “The Senate GOP must immediately… pic.twitter.com/T9AiHdhJEY — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 26, 2025

Besides, he clearly communicated that a shutdown happening again is definitely the last thing people want to see, hence avoiding it is now a priority. He frequently repeated, “If you get rid of the filibuster, you’re not going to have a shutdown.” According to reports, Republicans currently hold a slim 53-47 advantage in the Senate, which highlights that there is very little room for error.

The US President has already called for ending the filibuster back in October when several lawmakers locked horns concerning healthcare costs. That particular showdown spiraled into a 43-day government shutdown following the Republicans’ inability to unite behind the move. And eventually, the situation has come to this point where Trump appears ready to force the issue again.