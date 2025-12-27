Jimmy Kimmel Takes Fresh Jabs at Trump — Calls Him “King Donny the Eighth”

Popular talk show host Jimmy Kimmel launched a fresh attack against Donald Trump while sharing a message with the British audience during his appearance at the Channel 4 Alternative Christmas Message.

The TV personality mocked the US President by referring to him as “King Donny the Eighth” and claiming he is “calling for executions.” He also told British viewers that America is going through a “little wobble” and requested them not to “give up on us.”

“I do know what’s going on over here though, and I can tell you that, from a fascism perspective, this has been a really great year. Tyranny is booming over here,” Kimmel said during his address.

“You may have read in your colourful newspapers, my country’s President would like to shut me up because I don’t adore him in the way he likes to be adored,” he added, in reference to Jimmy Kimmel Live! being suspended over Kimmel’s commentary on Trump and his supporters’ response to the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

Jimmy Kimmel: “My country’s president would like to shut me up because I don’t adore him in the way he likes to be adored. We won, the president lost and now I’m back on the air every night giving the most powerful politician on earth a right and richly deserved bollocking” pic.twitter.com/RKiHhxzerR — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) December 26, 2025



“The American government made a threat against me and the company I work for, and all of a sudden we were off the air,” he shared. “But then, you know what happened? A Christmas miracle happened. Well, it was September, it was a September miracle. But the holiday does seem to come earlier and earlier every year, doesn’t it?” Kimmel said.

“Millions and millions of people stood up and said, ‘No, this is not acceptable.’ People who never watched my show, people who were on record saying they hate my show spoke out, they marched, they did this all to support the right to a free expression of speech and because so many people spoke out, we came back,” the talk show host shared.

“Our show came back stronger than ever. We won, the President lost and now I’m back on the air every night givin’ the most powerful politician on earth a right and richly deserved b——-. That’s a word, right, I used it properly?” Jimmy Kimmel asked.

“And the reason I’m telling you this story is because maybe you’re thinking: ‘Oh a government silencing its critics is something that happens in places like Russia, or North Korea, or LA, not the UK,’” he continued.

“Well, that’s what we thought and now we’ve got King Donny the Eighth calling for executions. It happens fast,” Kimmel added, suggesting Trump thinks of himself as a monarch ruling the nation rather than a President running the country.

“Here in the United States right now we are both figuratively and literally tearing down the structures of our democracy. From the free press, to science, to medicine, to judicial independence, to the actual White House itself, we are a right mess,” the 58-year-old mentioned.

“And we know this is also affecting you, and I just wanted to say sorry. And we want you to know or, at least I want you to know, that we’re not all like him. We’re not all like that,” he noted.

“We are not bright. We’re Americans. No one knows better than you we’re always just a little bit late to the game, but do we come through in the end? Maybe. Give us about three years. Please,” Kimmel said.

“Thank you for your patience, and thank you for Spider-Man. Merry Christmas, and happy holidays,” he concluded in his signature style.

‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ has been suspended indefinitely following comments made by Kimmel regarding Charlie Kirk’s death. pic.twitter.com/mjiGRd68X8 — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 17, 2025



Jimmy Kimmel has long been known for his strong opinions against the Trump administration.

Back in September, he accused the “MAGA gang” of “desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them,” and claimed they were trying to “score political points” from the incident.

This led to ABC pulling Jimmy Kimmel Live! Off-air, sparking nationwide debate about freedom of the press and protection of free speech.

Following a strong backlash from the entertainment industry and calls of boycott, the network brought back the show on September 23, 2025, nearly a week after its suspension.