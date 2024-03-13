'Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay's Sad Admission in New Trailer Hints at Split from Brock Davies

Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules is already starting dramatically with many heated moments. Bravo Network recently released a trailer for the second half of the season featuring the scandal involving Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss. This season is set to see Sandoval’s affair with Leviss while dating Ariana Madix be confronted on a more personal level, unlike the previous season. The ‘Scandoval’ - as called by the internet, had quite the aftershock which is seemingly felt to date. Speaking of, the new trailer hinted at a concerning twist of events involving the show’s beloved couple Scheana Shay and Brock Davies per The U.S. Sun reports.

Shay and Davies are known for being a loving couple on the reality show. The husband and wife duo often gush about their love and respect for each other, never shying away from PDA. However, like most couples, they do get into several arguments that usually end on a peaceful note.

But, this new glimpse has many thinking that perhaps the sun might be setting on Shay and Davies’ relationship. In the video, Shay appeared to be engrossed in an emotional conversation with Sandoval about the aftermath of his affair on her marriage with Davies. The couple have been facing some trouble in paradise lately, but nothing too serious was reported.

Nonetheless, shortly after she confided in Sandoval about her thoughts on the affair, the scene skipped to an emotional conversation with her husband. Shay donned an ashen expression, and without meeting his gaze, she said, “I don’t think you and I are gonna be together forever…”

Furthermore, Davies was seen wiping a tear from his eyes, while Shay was seen sobbing later on. Could it be that the couple have already broken up and are waiting for the right time to announce it, or is there more than meets the eye? The new season will hopefully set the record straight soon.

Rumors of their possible split have been in circulation quite a bit after they were allegedly having marriage problems. Nonetheless, the trailer also featured some upcoming steamy moments including the possibility of new couples followed by one-night stands taking place.

Thus far it doesn’t look like Shay and Davies are splitting up anytime soon given the adorable carousels she’s been posting with her husband and their daughter, Summer Moon. The family of three seemed to have spent some quality time together in Holland. In her Instagram post, Shay huddled up next to her Australian husband, flaunting their gorgeous smiles.

She shared a few other snaps of her lover and daughter followed by other members of her family. Shay captioned the post noting, “We had the best time with the best people!” With a heartfelt note of gratitude, she concluded her thoughts writing, “A lot had changed, but it still felt like home.”