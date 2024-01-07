8 Celebrities Who Decided on Forever and Said 'I Do' in 2023

8 Celebrities Who Decided on Forever In 2023

Image Source: (L) Getty Images| Photo by Rodin Eckenroth (R) Getty Images| Photo by John Sciulli

Also Read: 7 Times The Kardashians Had the Most Savage Things To Say To Each Other

"Love was in the air" for most of the celebrity couples in 2023, some sealed their young love with a kiss while others found their happily ever after in their twilight years. As per ETOnline, celebrities from reality shows and the film industry tied the knot with their long-time partners. Let us take a look at a few who walked down the aisle.

1. Malcolm McRae and Anya Taylor-Joy

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer

The Queen's Gambit actress Anya Taylor-Joy married her rockstar boyfriend Malcolm McRae in the fall of 2023. The pair had been dating secretly for two years, as per People, in March 2022, the couple revealed their romance to the public when they graced the CAA pre-Oscar party in West Hollywood, California. "I told my partner the other day that he was my hobby,” she told British Vogue. “I see reading as something that I have to do. He loved it because he’s the same. I’ve finally found someone who will happily sit in silence with me reading. We’re 80 years old and 7 at the same time, and it works well.” The couple even share the same birthdate -16th April, they wed in Venice, Italy. The lovely pair exchanged vows at the famed Palazzo Pisani Moretta in an intimate setting. Taylor-Joy wore a custom Dior crown adorned with flowers and a bird. She was also wearing a lengthy veil.

Also Read: Here’s The Timeline Of Cardi B And Offset's Romantic Journey From 2017 Till Now

2. Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Carmen Mandato

Also Read: Blake Shelton Brags About His New $20K Tractor After Spending New Year's Eve Away From Wife Gwen Stefani

Simon Biles and Jonathan Owens tied the knot on April 22, 2023, at the Harris County Courthouse in Houston. They threw a second wedding ceremony in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, a few weeks later. In March 2020, the Olympic gymnast and the Green Bay Packers player had their first formal meeting via the dating app Raya. The couple went Instagram official in August 2020, "Our personalities match right up," Biles gushed then about their relationship. "We have the same sense of humor. And he's just great. He's an athlete, too, so we understand each other and I think that's why our relationship has been seamless." As per People, they obtained their marriage license on April 14th, 2023, on their wedding day Biles dazzled in a bridal gown with tiers of tulle, and Owens looked dapper in a tan suit.

3. Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Stefanie Keenan

A few months after Sofia Richie formally split from Scott Disick, in January 2021, the model became involved with Elliot Grainge, a record executive based in the United Kingdom. “They started as friends before they became a couple, and are now getting serious. Their relationship took off and they have been getting closer and closer and spend practically every day together,” a source told US Weekly in April 2021. “He’s super sweet and a cool guy—her friends and family approve!” The couple went Instagram official in March 2021, they announced their engagement in April 2022. “Sofia is over the moon about her engagement. She couldn't be happier that she found The One,” a source told Us Weekly. “She's taking the time to enjoy being engaged and traveling the world with Elliot, but at the same time, she has started wedding planning and looking at locations. She wants to get married next year.” They got married in an extravagant way at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France. Richie wore a custom Chanel dress.

4. Sophie Simmons and James Henderson

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Madison Aycoth

In an intimate ceremony Sophie Simmons, the daughter of legendary KISS rocker Gene Simmons, tied the knot with her longtime partner, James Henderson, in her mother's Shannon Tweed-Simmons Malibu yard. As per Daily Mail, the couple was previously engaged for seven months. "We couldn't be prouder of our daughter,' Gene and Shannon told People. "James is a solid young man, and Sophie can do anything she puts her mind to. We wish them a lifetime of love and happiness. If they are even half as happy as we are, they will last long." Simmons gushed about her wedding venue, "The view truly can't be beat and I love that it is intimate and family-oriented," she said. "James and I never wanted a big wedding so this is the perfect space for us."

5. Buzz Aldrin and Anca Faur

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Rodin Eckenroth

The Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin married his "true love" Anca Faur, a chemical engineer, in January 2023. On AldrThey celebrated's 93rd birthday, they tiny, private wedding ceremony. The two met at a work function the previous year and started dating in 2018. "When I met Anca I instantly recognized that here was a woman who is the whole Wizard of Oz package: Brains. Heart. Courage," Aldrin told People in April 2023. "There is something special about her and the way we connect so well." "On my 93rd birthday & the day I will also be honored by Living Legends of Aviation I am pleased to announce that my longtime love Dr. Anca Faur & I have tied the knot," Aldrin tweeted. "We were joined in holy matrimony in a small private ceremony in Los Angeles & are as excited as eloping teenagers."

6. Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Mindy Small

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira had a whirlwind romance before tying the knot on January 28th, 2023 in Miami. "To start, Nadia," Anthony said on stage while accepting the 2022 Latin Grammys in Las Vegas. "Thank you for being with me and giving me your best and making me the happiest man." As per US Weekly, on Valentine's, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together. "God's timing is always perfect. Happy Father’s Day," the couple wrote on Instagram as they welcomed their baby in June 2023. As of October, the pair were seen gracing the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards.

7. Christine Brown and David Woolley

Cover Image Source: Instagram| @christine_brownsw

Sister Wives star Christine Brown shocked her fans with a surprise announcement after splitting from Kody Brown. “I finally found the love of my life, David. The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took its first breath,” she wrote via Instagram in February 2023, alongside many photos of the duo. David Woolley officially proposed in April 2023, and the pair got married nearly six months later. "I want a partnership. I want a guy who loves me and wants to be with me intimately," Brown told People. "I will be a monogamist from here on out. Polygamy is not for me anymore." "David treats me like a queen and tells me I'm beautiful every day," she gushed about her now-husband. "I've never been in love like this before, and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it. I'm so excited for the wonderful adventure we are going to embark on for the rest of our lives." The couple exchanged vows on Oct. 7, 2023, in Moab, Utah with a "big fat family wedding" ceremony.

8. Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Vivien Killilea

Professional dancers Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert tied the knot in Monterey County, California, on August 26, 2023. "We got married right in front of this mother tree that's surrounded by all these smaller trees," Erbert said of the spot they chose for their ceremony. "They drop all the seeds, and it plants kind of like an army of children to protect the mother. The symbolism of it was beautiful. We're here, planting our seeds to grow our family." In June 2022, Hough announced on Instagram that he'd proposed to Erbert. "It's only the beginning…the beginning of forever," he wrote then. As per People, while they were both contestants on Dancing With the Stars in 2015, the couple began dating. Before making their Instagram debut in 2017, the couple remained silent about their romance for a few years.

More from Inquisitr

Netizens Once Slammed Kim Kardashian as Hypocrite for Alleged Photoshopping in Her SKIMS Ad

Resurfaced Interview of Taylor Swift From 2009 Has Made Fans Believe that Travis Kelce Is the One