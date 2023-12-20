‘Sister Wives’ star Christine Brown has been aglow with bliss lately especially after recently getting hitched to the new man in her life: David Wooley. The reality star has been beaming with joy on her social media platforms, sharing adventure after adventure with her hubby. Before getting hitched, she was married to her ex-husband from the show, Kody Brown. The two separated due to irreconcilable differences. Nonetheless, there seems to be smooth sailing ahead for Brown as she embarks on this new journey with Wooley. However, there seem to be juicy new details before her white wedding with her new husband as the trailer for the show recently uncovered.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dia Dipasupil

Also Read: ‘Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown Gives Racy Lap Dance to Husband David Woolley in New Teaser

According to reports by People, the TLC hit show released a wedding special of Brown’s betrothal to Wooley. The trailer was released with the title: Sister Wives - Christine and David’s Wedding Special. It was quite a spicy trailer as it offered fans a rare glimpse into the relationship between the now happily married couple before they tied the knot. Weddings are enchanting and magical occasions for some. For Brown, her day was nothing short of romantic, sweet, and whimsical; everything she’d hoped for and more. However, the afterparty…it can get pretty wild! And that’s just what the trailer of the special noted.

The new trailer didn’t disappoint as it featured Brown having the time of her life chugging away an unknown drink “ready to party.” In the video, the reality star was seen practically bouncing with joy as she geared up to say ‘I do.’ She sweetly held the hem of her elegant wedding dress and said: “I’m ready to get married!” Also in the frame were Brown’s family and inner circle of friends. Her former sister wife Janelle expressed her happiness on seeing Brown all excited to begin a new chapter in her life. She briefly comments: “It soothes that wound that Kody inflicted.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TLC (@tlc)

Also Read: Here’s Where ‘Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown and Hubby David Wooley Have Traveling Recently

Circling back to the wild side of things, Brown really does know how to let loose and have a great time. What better occasion than a wedding to have an ultimate celebration?! Brown says in the trailer: “Let the party begin.” She seemed to be on a luxe boat with some of the guests of her wedding. The scene quickly changes to a rare side that Brown seldom lets out while filming the original show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christine Brown (@christine_brownsw)

Also Read: Kody Brown Says He Felt 'Undermined' and 'So Angry' With Janelle for 'Choosing' Christine Over Him

Brown appeared to be “chugging” an unknown alcoholic beverage with gusto and vigor while being cheered on by her onlookers and supporters. From the looks of things, it must’ve been quite a lively and passionate wedding. Fans cannot wait to get a full glimpse into what went down! As per sources, the special is set to premiere next year on the 7th of January, 2024.

More from Inquisitr

Christine Brown Says David Woolley Finds ‘Sister Wives’ Filming Overwhelming: "He Does It With Grace"

'Sister Wives' Fans Suspect Kody Brown Envies Ex-Wife Christine's 'Influential' Recognition