Mauricio Umansky Reacts to RHOBH Star and Wife Kyle Richards Steamy Music Video with Morgan Wade

Mauricio Umansky has an interesting "reaction" to estranged wife Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade's 'juicy' music video after the RHOBH star played the singer's love interest. The real estate broker 'approved' the surprising music video Fall In Love With Me, which came out on Thursday, August 10, 2023.

As the star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills broke the internet with her racy appearance in Wade's gay music video, rumors of the two dating sparked. However, she denied any possible romance "blossoming" between her and the blonde singer, reported Hollywood Life. But their chemistry in the music video says otherwise.

Amidst the stir caused by the two women "nearly kissing," the 54-year-old's estranged husband, Umansky, dropped a supportive comment on Instagram. He wrote, "So good" with three fire emojis on Richards and Wade's joint social media upload while they promoted the music video on the platform, reported PageSix.

The "Hot and Heavy" music video followed after the singer's album Psychopath was released later this month. Since then, fans have shared their opinions on the fiery chemistry between the ladies, prompting Umansky to also leave his two cents on it.

Image Source: Getty Images | Jason Davis

In the Fall In Love With Me video,Wade portrays a new neighbor's role that Richards' character falls for. The segment opens with RHOBH's star's character gazing out a window at Wade as her character moves in next door. The plot moves a step further when Richards sits down to write a love note to Wade on a typewriter, sealing it with a 'kiss of love.'

In the next segment, the ladies finally unite in a bathtub, blowing bubbles on each other's faces. In other scenes, Richards's character gets suggestive while exercising and doing splits in front of Wade, adding more spice to the song. The music video gets steamier when the two ladies nearly "lock lips" while passionately feeding each other fruits and whipped cream in an apparent daydream.

The video concludes where Wade winks at the camera as Richards enters her home. The duo's friendship was said to have formed over a social media interaction. Since the release of the video, several admirers have commented on the steamy chemistry between the "couple." It has generated over 770k views on YouTube, and fans call it "absolute perfection," "brilliant," and "hot."

Wade announced the music video on Instagram with a caption, "It's campy and fun — but also important and representative of all kinds of love, even in the country space, in any space." She tagged Richards and wrote, "(Kyle), and I trusted the process of making a piece of art that stands boldly beside this music, and I am proud of that. Thanks for the support and love. Love is love is love."

Richards also extended her gratitude to Wade and wrote, "I love this song and can't wait for you to see the video—this shooting day was so fun," as per The Mirror. Despite speculations of a possible romance between the two, the mother-of-four maintained they are only "good friends."

Umansky's support came after he and the RHOBH star have been living separately following a difficult time in their relationship. However, the estranged couple clarified that despite issues, divorce is not on the cards.

