Here Are 10 Hollywood Couples Whose On-Screen Romance Turned Into Off-Screen Love

Actors Who Fell For Each Other on The Sets

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Carlos Alvarez

Hollywood is no stranger to captivating love stories, and sometimes the most enchanting ones begin on the movie sets themselves. These celebrity couples prove that sometimes on-screen romance transcends into real-life love. Though many relationships in the industry didn't do well in tested times, there are a few names that lived on to get linked with each other forever. Here are 10 couples who started off their romance in the magical world of filmmaking, according to Cosmopolitan:

1. Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani

Image Source: Getty Images | Kevin Winter

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani found love amidst their individual journeys through slightly messy divorces. Their paths intertwined on the set of The Voice in 2015, and their connection blossomed from there. The couple decided to make their relationship official when Gwen joined Blake for a heartfelt duet on his 2016 album If I'm Honest. Gwen's previous marriage to Gavin Rossdale crumbled due to the multiple affairs he had during his marriage with Stefani.

2. Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

The enchanting love story of The Notebook came to life when these two stars began dating in 2005. Although their relationship ended in 2008, their iconic acceptance of the MTV Movie Award for "Best Kiss" will forever hold a special place in our hearts. The duo was a much-celebrated pair after the success of their movie. However, the relationship didn't last and both moved on in their lives.

3. Jennifer Lawrence and Nicholas Hoult

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

Jennifer Lawrence and Nicholas first crossed paths on the sets of X-Men: First Class in 2010, where they formed a connection. Although they went their separate ways in 2014, they reunited professionally for X-Men: Apocalypse in 2016, showcasing their undeniable chemistry on-screen. Despite not being a couple off-screen, their on-screen presence was adorable and captivating for fans.

4. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mike Coppola

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett first met in 1994 when she auditioned for the role of Will's character's girlfriend on the iconic TV show The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. While Jada didn't secure the role, fate had other plans for them. They eventually fell in love and got married in 1997, making their own real-life version of 'The Fresh Prince' love story. Their relationship has since been an inspiring example of love and partnership in Hollywood.

5. Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ian Gavan

The enchanting love story between the stars of Twilight began to unfold in 2008 while they were filming the movie. Although they chose to keep their relationship private for several years, the media eventually captured some moments that raised questions about their status in 2012. In 2013, they confirmed their separation, but their on-screen personas, Bella and Edward, will forever remain immortal in the hearts of fans worldwide.

6. Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

Image Source: Getty Images | Alberto E. Rodriguez

The charismatic duo first crossed paths on the set in 2009, and their on-and-off romance became a subject of media interest. Although they have since parted ways, the movie The Last Song has left an indelible mark on the hearts of fans, creating cherished memories that will endure. The Flowers hitmaker recently dropped many hints about her separation from Hemsworth in her song.

7. Ian Somerhalder and Nina Dobrev

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

The magic of fate brought these two together on the set of a thrilling TV vampire teen drama, igniting rumors of a budding romance in 2010. However, it wasn't until the following year, in 2011, that they decided to share their love with the world and officially went public with their relationship. As with many love stories, they experienced their share of ups and downs, eventually parting ways in 2013, which broke the hearts of many fans who had followed their onscreen romance for years. But the pair continues to live on in the hearts of die-hard fans of the show Vampire Diaries.

8. Jake Gyllenhaal and Reese Witherspoon

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

Jake Gyllenhaal and Reese Witherspoon's paths met while shooting for the thrilling movie Rendition in 2007, where they found a connection that led to a two-year romance. However, in 2009, they decided to part ways, choosing different paths in their personal lives. The two top actors achieved heights in their lives, but the pair's chemistry in their first flick together is remembered to this day.

9. Zendaya and Tom Holland

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

While these two individuals haven't officially confirmed their relationship status, rumors about their romance have been fueled by a passionate moment caught by paparazzi, showing them sharing a kiss in a car. Fans can't help but speculate that their undeniable on-set chemistry with Spider-Man translated into real-life affection. The duo didn't make their relationship official until the two were spotted together going on dates on multiple occasions. Holland and Zendaya speak highly of each other during their interviews when asked about their partners.

10. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jason Merritt

The Hollywood power couple, fondly known as 'Bennifer 2.0', first crossed paths while working on the film Daredevil in 2003. However, it wasn't until the following year, in 2004, that their romantic journey began, following the end of the previous Bennifer relationship. Over the next decade, they built a strong bond, culminating in a marriage that lasted ten years and blessed them with three beautiful children. Their marriage eventually came to an end in 2015. The two, however, share a good bond to bring up children in a blended family with the children of pop star and musician Jennifer Lopez.

