U2 announced Tuesday that it will play 15 stadium nights across North America next year, touring behind "Carnaval de Luz," its first album of new songs in nine years.

The shows start Aug. 13 at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium and end Oct. 18 at BC Place in Vancouver, The Associated Press reported. The band had previously announced dates in Latin America, Europe and the U.K..

"Carnaval de Luz," U2's 16th studio album, arrived after two companion EPs, "Days of Ash" and "Easter Lily," earlier this year. The releases are meant to form a listening cycle, as the last EP's closing sounds become the album's opening notes.

Lead guitarist The Edge counted "24 new songs from U2 in a 12-month period." He described the album as an expression of "defiant joy," which he considers necessary at a politically polarizing time. He said it also conveys "a defiant sense that things can get better and will get better."

The Edge smiles at Cannes in a gray knit cap and a black jacket with embellished lapels (file photo, 2025). Photo: Martin Kraft / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0 (modified) · License

Classics and new songs

"It's going to be a stadium tour. And I think when people come to a stadium show, they want to experience the classics," bassist Adam Clayton told The Associated Press.

"We'll probably line up the songs that we definitely can't not play and try and fit many of the new songs around that," Clayton said.

"We have an overarching concept for the tour, and it leans toward that aspect of U2 music that is more about celebration," The Edge said.

The full tour title is "Carnaval De Luz presents: The Greatest Show On Earth World Tour 2027." Its North American itinerary includes Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago, Toronto, Los Angeles and Las Vegas between the opening and closing shows. The band will also visit Foxborough, Massachusetts, Arlington, Texas, East Rutherford, New Jersey, and Santa Clara, California.

Country musician Stephen Wilson Jr. and rock band The War on Drugs will open the North American shows. In an Instagram post on Oct. 15, U2 identified Mexico City, São Paulo and Buenos Aires as the opening stops of its world tour.

Parton's final recording

Dolly Parton's last vocal recording appears on "Torn," the album's closing track.

The Edge said U2 initially sent Parton several Irish folk songs, which she considered "too Irish." Parton then sent a rough sketch about a woman torn between two men, and U2 recast it as a mother describing a divide between two sons.

"We knew at that point that she was struggling with some medical issues that had already hit the news. But none of us had any idea that they were life-threatening," The Edge said.

Parton died of cancer in August, according to The Associated Press. U2 had delivered the album roughly a week before learning she had died, The Edge said.

"It's one of those really, you know, cosmic coincidences that her final vocal ends up on our album," he said.

Drummer Larry Mullen Jr. underwent serious neck surgery and recovered, contributing to the gap between U2 releases, the AP reported. He missed U2's 2023-2024 residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

"We were revitalized by having Larry back," Clayton said.

U2 formed 50 years ago in Mullen's childhood kitchen in Dublin. "Rather than make the 50th anniversary too strongly nostalgic, we wanted to counter that with a very strong sense of looking forward, which is where U2 generally lives," The Edge said.

North American tickets enter a U2.com subscriber presale Nov. 30 at 10 a.m. local time. Visa cardholders get a presale Dec. 2, followed by an artist presale Dec. 3. Remaining tickets go on general sale Dec. 4.