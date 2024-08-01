Trump's Nephew Fred Reveals on the 'The View' That His Uncle Wanted a Black Kid Thrown in Jail

Fred Trump III, nephew of former President Donald Trump, made waves on Tuesday's episode of The View with startling revelations from his new book, "All in the Family: The Trumps and How We Got This Way." The memoir gives a close-up view of the Trump family's life. Fred talks about his own experiences and shows a pretty disturbing side of his uncle.

OMG!!!!



Not only did Donald Trump tell his nephew Fred Trump III that disabled people “should just die.”



He also told Fred “your son doesn’t recognize you, let him die and move to Florida” when discussing the fund for Fred’s disabled son.



Can Trump get any more vile?!?!?! pic.twitter.com/qsWU1Zkoen — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) July 30, 2024

Growing up in Jamaica, Queens, Fred had a close relationship with Donald due to his own father's struggles with alcoholism. He recounted, "I had a bike stolen by three Black kids," Fred explained. When the police recovered the bicycle, it was Donald who accompanied young Fred to retrieve it. "Donald was — he absolutely wanted to see this kid put in jail," Fred recalled. Despite being just 10 years old at the time, Fred said he objected, not wanting to ruin another child's life over a bicycle theft, as per The Raw Story.

The conversation took a darker turn as Fred described hearing his uncle use racial slurs. "I was there. I have absolutely no doubt whatsoever. Twice, he used the N-word," he stated firmly. Fred talked about how this incident tied into what Donald did later, like when he loudly criticized the Central Park Five, who are now called the Exonerated Five. But the most surprising part was when Fred talked about his son, William Trump, who was born with a rare genetic disorder causing serious disabilities. Fred said that when he asked Donald for more money to help with William's medical care, his uncle's response was chilling.

Fred Trump III: “Every family has their crazy uncle. My Uncle Donald is atomic crazy." pic.twitter.com/m9cWSfmVd1 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) July 30, 2024

"Without hesitation, [Trump] said, 'Your son doesn't recognize you. Let him die and move to Florida,'" Fred told the visibly shocked hosts. He added, "I don't think you could hear something like that and not be surprised. But that is what he has become. It's sad." The Donald team quickly shot down these accusations. Steven Cheung, who handles Trump's communications, put out a statement saying the claims were "completely fabricated and total fake news of the highest order." Cheung said, "Anyone who knows President Trump knows he would never use such language."

Fred has been pretty open about not liking his uncle's politics. On a show, he said he's gonna vote for Vice President Kamala Harris in the next election. "I believe in policy over politics, and without question, Kamala Harris's policies are what I get behind," he declared. Fred's book and interviews offer a unique peek into the private life of a very well-known political figure. Fred was on The View as part of a media tour for his book. Earlier that same day, he was on Good Morning America, where he called his uncle "atomic crazy" and said he had really made a mark on the family, as per The Hill.