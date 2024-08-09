Trump Says His Campaign Attracts More People Than Harris' and Claims His Crowd is as Big as MLK Jr.’s

Donald Trump, never one to shy away from controversy, recently shot down concerns about Vice President Kamala Harris’ growing crowd sizes during her campaign stops. During a feisty press conference at his Mar-a-Lago resort, Trump expressed agitation at the media’s portrayal of Harris as a rising star and boasted about the turnout at his own rallies instead, claiming they are 30 times larger. When a reporter asked Trump if he was worried about the attendance at Harris’ events, Trump remarked, “Oh, give me a break.”

As per the Daily Mail, the press conference comes at a time when the Trump campaign has been increasingly critical of Harris, especially her lack of media engagement since announcing her candidacy. Glibly, Trump said, “What a stupid question. This [is] because I am leading by a lot…I’m doing tremendous amounts of taping here. We have commercials that are at a level I don't think that anybody has ever done before…I see many of you in the room where I’m speaking to you on the phone. I’m speaking on the radio. I’m speaking on television. Television is coming here. Excuse me, what are we doing right now? She is not doing any news conferences...She’s not smart enough to do a news conference.”

After being absent from the campaign trail for the past week, now surfacing at an impromptu press conference, Donald Trump states that he had a larger crowd during his January 6, 2021 speech than Martin Luther King Jr. during his “I Have A Dream” speech. pic.twitter.com/NbGHelGyZ5 — Glitter Magazine (@glittermagazine) August 8, 2024

Trump accusing the media of unfairly propping up Harris by exaggerating her crowd sizes, exclaimed, “Listen, I had 107,000 people in New Jersey, you didn't report it. I'm so glad you asked, what does she have in your city? 2,000 people? If I ever had 2000 people, you'd say my campaign is finished…It's dishonest – the press…And here's a great example. I had in Michigan recently, 25,000 people, and 25,000 people we just couldn't get them in. We had in Harrisburg, 20–25,000 people, and 20,000 people couldn't get in. We had so many – nobody ever mentions that. And when she gets 1,500 people – and I saw it yesterday on ABC, they say, 'Oh the crowd was so big' – I have 10 times, 20 times, 30 times the crowd size…And they never say the crowd was big. That's why I'm always saying, turn around the cameras.”

As per NBC News, perhaps the most delusional moment of Trump’s press conference was the comparison of his crowd sizes to those of Civil Rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. Rambling, Trump claimed, “The biggest crowd I've ever spoken to was that day, and I'll tell you, it's very hard to tell. It's the biggest crowd I've ever spoken to and I've spoken to the biggest crowds."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Aaron P. Bernstein

He continued, "Nobody spoke to crowds bigger than to me. When we look at Martin Luther King, when he did his speech, his great speech, and you look at ours, the same everything, the same number of people, if not we had more. And they said he had a million people, but I had 25,000 people. My crowd, we actually had more people...They said I had 25,000 and he had a million people, and I'm okay with it because I liked Dr. Martin Luther King.”