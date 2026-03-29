Trump Rants About Giving ‘Pricey Pens’ to Children, Says “They Have No Idea What It Is”

U.S. President Donald Trump sparked widespread social media confusion after deviating from the agenda of a Cabinet meeting to deliver unstructured commentary about a Sharpie pen.

The incident occurred during the 11th Cabinet meeting of his current term. While addressing officials, Donald Trump paused his prepared remarks to focus on the pen situated on the table in front of him.

During the meeting, he stated, “See this pen right here?… So, this pen is very inexpensive. But it writes well. I like it,” he said, before quickly rambling and saying, “Sharpie,” which prompted laughter from the room.

He continued, “So, I came here. They had $1,000 pens,” he said before describing how he’d handed these pricey pens out to children who didn’t understand the value of the pens. “They didn’t write well… There’s no ink in the pen, and it costs $1,000.”

Trump: You see this pen right here? This pen is very inexpensive. But it writes well. I like it. Sharpie. I came here. They had $1,000 pens. You hand out pens. You hand them to people. 30, 40 people. They were $1,000 a piece. Beautiful pen, ball point. I hand out to kids that… pic.twitter.com/mrEXypiA0o — Acyn (@Acyn) March 26, 2026

However, the U.S. president’s specific point remained unclear to those documenting the event, as he did not provide a clear context for the segue before moving on from the topic of discussion.

Footage of the exchange quickly circulated on X (previously known as Twitter), where users questioned the president’s focus and the intent of the digression.

One user questioned the U.S. president’s sanity, stating, “Has he gone insane? He’s he possesed? Or maybe that’s not even DT anymore and he’s been abducted and some lookalike took his place?! At this point nothing would surprise me.”

Has he gone insane? He’s he possesed? Or maybe that’s not even DT anymore and he’s been abducted and some lookalike took his place?!

At this point nothing would surprise me. — Frederic Charles (@FredericCh9324) March 27, 2026

Another user took a jab while referencing unverified health claims. The user commented, “The guy has Frontotemporal Dementia. He is SICK. Needs to be removed by GOP before he makes a crazy move with nuclear weapons. He is not aware of his actions and words anymore. This is mental disease.”

Lastly, a user highlighted the death of the IRGC naval commander. Commodore Alireza Tangsiri, who was overseeing the Strait of Hormuz blockade, was killed in an Israeli strike. The user wrote, “The ceasefire expires tomorrow. The IRGC Navy commander was killed this morning. The OECD confirmed 4.2% inflation today. The cabinet meeting also covered a Sharpie that writes well and costs less than $1,000. Priorities documented.”

Speaking of the U.S.-Iran war front, President Trump delayed planned strikes against Iranian infrastructure by 10 days, citing progress in diplomatic negotiations despite pushback from Tehran.

According to Elizabeth Melimopoulos of Aljazeera, the postponement pushes the military deadline to April 6 as the conflict entered its 28th day. President Trump characterized ongoing peace talks as going “very well,” signaling a preference for a diplomatic resolution over immediate escalation.

However, the outlook remains contested. Iranian officials have dismissed the current US proposal, describing the terms as “one-sided and unfair.”