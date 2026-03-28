Pam Bondi Draws Notice at Karoline Leavitt’s Baby Shower — and Not Everyone Is Impressed

Pam Bondi, an associate of Karoline Leavitt, shares a close bond with her while working under the Trump administration. To congratulate the to-be-mom, Pam Bondi made an appearance at Karoline Leavitt’s baby shower.

However, some online observers noticed how Pam Bondi stood out for her appearance, and not in a positive way. The images of the event were shared by Katie Miller, a former adviser to the Department of Government Efficiency. In a carousel of posts, guests were seen donning light-colored clothing supporting the spring theme of the event.

While others dressed for the occasion, Pam Bondi rocked a more business casual look. She arrived in a yellow see-through shirt, which she paired with white wide-legged slacks and a gold belt. Her outfit appeared more suited for a business meeting rather than attending a friend’s cheery baby shower.

According to Nicki Swift, the 60-year-old attorney wore her hair in an updo with a side part, which also confused fans about her styling for the event. Some netizens also compared her look to the outfit she wore during a press conference outside the White House in February.

Some also questioned her involvement in the event, as she was absent from many of the group photos Leavitt shared on Instagram.

MAGA-only guest list included Abigail Jackson, White House deputy press secretary; Allison Schuster, assistant press secretary; Kieghan Nangle, executive assistant to the press secretary; and Charyssa Parent, special assistant to the president and congressional communications director.

🚨 JUST IN: AG Pam Bondi reveals Democrats literally SCREAMED that cameras weren’t in the closed-door briefing on the Epstein Files, then stormed out “They screamed C-SPAN wasn’t there, one of them — and then they stormed out of the meeting!” Ridiculous.pic.twitter.com/fiKDyxZ2Sx — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 18, 2026

In addition to criticism of her outfit, Pam Bondi is also getting fresh backlash after she defended President Trump on Wednesday, as she addressed ongoing criticism of how the Justice Department handled the Jeffrey Epstein case. During the tense exchange, she frequently raised her voice at Democrats and stood firm as a supporter of the president.

What are some of the gifts Karoline Leavitt was given at her baby shower? pic.twitter.com/c26zQRIcCv — @MysterySolvent (@MysterySolvents) March 23, 2026

Additionally, Karoline Leavitt also faced criticism in January for supporting Trump during his remarks, where he said, “Maybe I have bad public relations people, but we’re not getting it across.”

Both Leavitt and Bondi remain in their roles under Trump. The recent baby shower event has sparked speculation about their friendship outside politics.