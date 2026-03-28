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Savannah Guthrie Issues Emotional Plea After Hoda Kotb’s ‘Fell Down’ Moment

Published on: March 28, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET

Savannah Guthrie makes a bold and urgent plea after Hoda Kotb’s two part interview.

Pragya Chowdhury
Written By Pragya Chowdhury
News Writer
Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb
Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb | Credits: Isaac Rodriguez/Wikimedia

Today Show host Savannah Guthrie issued a desperate plea to captors on Friday, as the investigation into the suspected abduction of her 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, enters its eighth week.

“Please. Bring her home,” the NBC anchor wrote on Instagram, marking 55 days since her mother vanished from her Tuscan residence, as per the Irish Star

The family’s ordeal began on February 1 after a normal weekend, when Guthrie’s sister, Annie, discovered their mother was missing. 

Family members first feared a medical emergency, but panic set in when they found Nancy Guthrie’s personal belongings still inside the home. Tucson authorities were called to the scene immediately.

Guthrie described the initial response as “chaos and belief.” 

Investigators believe the elder Guthrie was taken against her will in the early hours of February 1. The case, which authorities are treating as kidnapping, gained new momentum on Friday following a neighbor’s report regarding a suspicious individual seen fleeing the residence. 

However, during a two-part interview on Today, Guthrie recounted the traumatic moments after her sister discovered their mother was gone. The host revealed that her brother, Camron, suggested the disappearance was a “kidnapping for ransom” linked to her fame.

“I’m so sorry, Mommy,” Nancy said during the broadcast.

She further stated, “I just have to say, I’m so sorry, Mommy. I’m so sorry. I’m sorry to my sister and my brother and my kids and my nephew and Tommy, my brother-in-law, just, like, I’m so sorry, I’m so sorry. If it is me, I’m so sorry. I’m so sorry.”

The handling of the case has drawn scrutiny from media commentators. On The Megyn Kelly Show. Political commentator Megyn Kelly criticized the journalistic integrity of the Today Show coverage. 

Kelly alleged that host Hoda Kotb’s emotional response during the interview was performative and argued that Kotb “fell down on the job” by failing to maintain professional distance. 

Investigators have not yet confirmed a motive, though the family continues to coordinate with law enforcement as the investigation enters its second month.

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