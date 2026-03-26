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Savannah Guthrie Says Discovery of Mom Nancy’s Possessions ‘Didn’t Make Sense’

Published on: March 26, 2026 at 2:41 PM ET

Emotional interview reveals troubling clues as Savannah Guthrie pleads for answers in her mother’s disappearance  

Tara Dodrill
Written By Tara Dodrill
News Writer
Savannah Guthrie says Nancy's possessions being found 'didn't make sense'
Savannah Guthrie sits down on 'Today' to talk about missing mom Nancy Guthrie. (Image Source: X, @TheCalvinCooli1)

Savannah Guthrie, in her first television interview, spoke emotionally about her mother, Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance, revealing that investigators uncovered personal belongings that “didn’t make any sense.” The news anchor became visibly overwhelmed as she described the “agony” of sleepless nights and made a heartfelt plea for her mother to come home safely.

Savannah Guthrie has spoken publicly for the first time about the disappearance of her 84-year-old mother, Nancy, sharing the “agony” her family has endured since she vanished. The Today show anchor, 54, became emotional during an interview with former co-host Hoda Kotb, describing the fear and heartbreak that set in after Nancy disappeared from her home in Tucson on February 1, the Irish Star reports.

Guthrie also recounted the moment she learned her mother was missing, telling Kotb, “We thought that she must have had some kind of medical episode in the night because the back doors were propped open.”


The revelation follows a major update in the case, including a neighbor coming forward with suspicions about someone fleeing the property. Reflecting on the early hours of the search, Guthrie said she and her siblings were in “disbelief,” adding, “Her phone was there, and her purse was there, so it just didn’t make any sense. Annie had already called all of the hospitals. “It was just chaos and disbelief.”

“We are in pain. “It’s excruciating,” she continued. 

“And thinking about what she experienced. I will not close my eyes. But she needs to be home now. Someone needs to do the right thing.”

The five words Guthrie said are keeping her going: “I’m clinging to my faith. I still believe. 

“I don’t know how to come back. You’re my family. And I would like to try.”

Following her visit, NBC confirmed her eventual return in a statement, saying: “Savannah Guthrie stopped by the studio this morning to be with and thank her Today colleagues. Whilst she plans to return to the show on air, she remains focused right now supporting her family and working to help bring Nancy home.”

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