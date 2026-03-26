Savannah Guthrie, in her first television interview, spoke emotionally about her mother, Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance, revealing that investigators uncovered personal belongings that “didn’t make any sense.” The news anchor became visibly overwhelmed as she described the “agony” of sleepless nights and made a heartfelt plea for her mother to come home safely.

Savannah Guthrie has spoken publicly for the first time about the disappearance of her 84-year-old mother, Nancy, sharing the “agony” her family has endured since she vanished. The Today show anchor, 54, became emotional during an interview with former co-host Hoda Kotb, describing the fear and heartbreak that set in after Nancy disappeared from her home in Tucson on February 1, the Irish Star reports.

Guthrie also recounted the moment she learned her mother was missing, telling Kotb, “We thought that she must have had some kind of medical episode in the night because the back doors were propped open.”

Savannah Guthrie gave a powerfully emotional interview in which she said her family is “in agony” and it’s “unbearable” as they continue to be without her mother, Nancy, not knowing if they’ll ever see her again. Savannah said, “I imagine her terror. And it is unthinkable, but… pic.twitter.com/GBaoYiQTPy — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 25, 2026



The revelation follows a major update in the case, including a neighbor coming forward with suspicions about someone fleeing the property. Reflecting on the early hours of the search, Guthrie said she and her siblings were in “disbelief,” adding, “Her phone was there, and her purse was there, so it just didn’t make any sense. Annie had already called all of the hospitals. “It was just chaos and disbelief.”

Pima County, Arizona law enforcement authorities have searched “acre after acre” and received thousands of tips from hopeful citizens, Nancy remains missing.

Savannah Guthrie broke down as she discussed her missing mother on NBC Thursday. “We are in pain. We are in agony,” Guthrie told Savannah Guthrie. “It’s excruciating,” she continued.

“And thinking about what she experienced. Every night, many nights I lie awake, in the middle of the night, I see her fear in my mind. And it’s inconceivable, but you have to think of these things. You have to let yourself think of these things. I will not close my eyes. But she needs to be home now. Someone needs to do the right thing.”

Emotional Savannah Guthrie Shares Haunting New Clues from the Night Mom Nancy Was Snatched Out of Bed — ‘Blood on Floor, Open Doors, Medicine Left Behind’ https://t.co/8eFvPQT1wT pic.twitter.com/YJtPUPvgAW — Radar Online (@radar_online) March 26, 2026

The Guthrie family has offered a $1 million reward for information that leads to Nancy’s safe return. The FBI is offering an additional $100,000 and asks that anyone with information call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Police have described the scene of the possible abduction as disturbing, reporting they discovered blood on her porch that has been matched to Guthrie. Police have also released footage that allegedly shows a masked — and armed — suspect lurking near her home around the time she went missing. No arrests have been made and no one has been spotted with Guthrie since her disappearance almost a month ago.

Earlier this week, Savannah Guthrie briefly returned to the Today studio where she thanked coworkers for their support and prayers. She specifically said she was thankful they “cared about my mom so much.”

The five words Guthrie said are keeping her going: “I’m clinging to my faith. I still believe. And like my mom would always tell me, ‘Where else would I go? ‘” She continued by telling Conan, Lisa and Jackie she’s trying her hardest to keep strong through everything.

“I just wanted you guys to know that I’m still here, and I still have hope, and I’m still me,” Guthrie added. “And I don’t know what version of me that will be, but that will be.”

Savannah Guthrie went on to promise fans she will return to the show, but didn’t specify when. “I have every intention of coming back,” she said. “I don’t know how to come back. I don’t know how not to come back. You’re my family. And I would like to try.”

Following her visit, NBC confirmed her eventual return in a statement, saying: “Savannah Guthrie stopped by the studio this morning to be with and thank her Today colleagues. Whilst she plans to return to the show on air, she remains focused right now supporting her family and working to help bring Nancy home.”