FBI Raises Reward in Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping Case, Releases Suspect Description

The disappearance of Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie’s mother, Nancy Guthrie, has now got a major update as the FBI released details about a potential suspect, retrieved from the doorbell camera footage. Using the FBI’s Operational Technology Division’s ‘forensic analysis,’ the suspect’s physical description is now available, which authorities believe will help track the person down.

According to the doorbell footage, “The suspect is described as a male, approximately 5’9” – 5’10” tall, with an average build. In the video, he is wearing a black, 25-liter ‘Ozark Trail Hiker Pack’ backpack.” Moreover, the previously announced reward of $50,000 for any relevant and helpful information about the case has now been increased to $100,000, which is also expected to influence the case in a positive way.

Nancy is believed to be taken during the early morning hours of February 1 from her own home in Tucson, Arizona. Since the investigation began on that very day, the FBI mentioned that they have received about 13,000 tips from the public.

Detailing the vetting process of the tips, the agency said, “Every tip is reviewed for credibility, relevance, and information that can be acted upon by law enforcement. Threat Intake Examiners at the National Threat Operations Center (NTOC) and FBI personnel are supporting a 24-hour command post in which dozens of agents and investigators are assigned leads and tips to action each shift.”

The kidnapping of the 84-year-old woman has appeared mysterious and rather bizarre from the outset, which seemed to get further complicated with the arrival of ransom notes that were not addressed to the family but were sent to media outlets. However, Savannah and her siblings posted a video on social media to let everyone know that they were ready to pay and only wanted their mother back.

However, despite their declaration and agreement to pay money, no further update came from the kidnappers. Former FBI supervisory special agent James Gagliano offered some insight on the case as he mentioned that he found the kidnapping of the elderly woman to be quite absurd, given her old age.

Authorities on Thursday released the first physical description of a male suspect wanted in connection with the Arizona disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the mother of “Today” co-host Savannah Guthrie. The suspect was seen on the front porch camera of Guthrie’s home the morning… pic.twitter.com/AaRO0tp4uf — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 13, 2026

Gagliano had also talked about the importance of law enforcement conducting door-to-door questioning for details on the suspect and a better study of the camera footage to get an idea about the person who took the woman.

Since the latter technique seems to have worked, more information about the man on Nancy’s front porch is available. It can now be expected that the investigation would go towards conclusive results.

Taking to Instagram, Savannah posted the picture of the armed individual who was on Nancy’s door with the caption, “Someone out there recognizes him. We believe she is still out there. Bring her home.”

It should be noted here that former FBI agent Greg Rogers had previously mentioned that from the nature of the abduction, it did not appear to be a random person with no prior knowledge of Nancy. Now, with the release of the image and video footage of the man at her front door, it can be expected that the person would be identified, and more details about him and Nancy’s current whereabouts would be released.