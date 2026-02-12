Nancy Guthrie Case Explodes With 18,000 Tips — But Still No Arrest

The disappearance of Nancy Guthrie has people anticipating her safe return since authorities and Savannah Guthrie urged people with information about the disappearance to come forward. There have reportedly been 18,000 tip calls from the community about the elderly woman’s disappearance as of the time of writing.

According to the New York Post, about 18,000 tips and 4,000 calls have flooded in about the elderly woman. While the exact tips received by authorities remain under wraps, authorities say the number only shows how many people are claiming to have information.

If you or anyone you know has any information about the whereabouts of Nancy Guthrie please contact the Puma County Sheriff at 520-351-4900.

And as Savannah wrote – Please Pray 🙏 pic.twitter.com/eaSaJBw0Ph — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) February 4, 2026

This comes after the Pima County Sheriff’s Department and Savannah shared images from the surveillance footage featuring the possible kidnapper. The unidentified suspect appeared to be tall and had a mask to conceal their own identity. From the footage, the person appeared to be breaking into the residence while maintaining eye contact with the camera.

That being said, residents of Tucson, Arizona, are desperate for the safe return of the 84-year-old woman. Retired supervisory FBI agent James Gagliano commented on the overwhelming public response to find Nancy soon. The former FBI agent acknowledged the 18,000 tips and shared his thoughts on the community’s unity.

There are no press briefings or interviews scheduled at this time. Should a significant development occur, a press conference will be called & media will be notified via email and our @pimasheriff X account. — Pima County Sheriff’s Department (@PimaSheriff) February 11, 2026

Gagliano highlighted public support, claiming it was “through the roof” in Tucson, Arizona. Regarding the surplus of tips, the former FBI agent suggests that some of them might be dead ends, and a few might be the needle in the haystack police are looking for. He claimed that the police are investigating other leads instead of just one and encouraged folks to remain hopeful.

Despite police working tirelessly through the search for the 84-year-old woman, it’s been 12 days since she disappeared. According to a tweet by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, if there are important updates, a press conference will be held. Currently, apart from the footage and photographs released, there are no leads or suspects that could explain the alleged kidnapping.

Tip lines are still open to anyone who has any information about spotting Guthrie or about who could have done this. The tips and calls might just surpass the 18,000 that have reportedly been received.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savannah Guthrie (@savannahguthrie)

The calls come in the aftermath of the surveillance video that was released, featuring the possible suspect. Nancy’s daughter shared the footage on Instagram and urged those watching to contact authorities as soon as possible if they knew anything.

In the caption, Savannah wrote, “Someone out there recognizes this person…” She added, “We believe she (Nancy) is still out there. Bring her home.” The comment section of her post was swarmed by followers who offered both suggestions and comfort during this tough time.

Things have not been easy for Savannah and her siblings ever since their mother disappeared. The news anchor, especially, has been sharing videos expressing concern and sadness in the aftermath of the alleged kidnapping. The family is strongly hoping that one of the many tips will give police a lead to bring their mother home safely.