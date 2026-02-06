FBI Offers $50,000 Reward in Search for Missing 84-Year-Old Nancy Guthrie

Savannah Guthrie‘s mother, Nancy Guthrie, who went missing from her home on Feb. 1, has still not been found. Emergency services were contacted by Nancy’s relatives after they noticed she had not attended church that Sunday. Nancy was last seen the previous night when she was dropped off at her home around 9:48 p.m., and authorities later discovered that her security camera had been turned off at 1:47 a.m. on Sunday.

The FBI has announced a $50,000 reward for any information regarding Nancy’s disappearance. On Feb. 4, Savannah and her siblings posted a video on Instagram saying they were ready to talk and were aware of a ransom note reportedly sent to the media.

FBI Special Agent Heith Janke announced the financial incentive on Feb. 5 during a media briefing in Pima County, Arizona, saying the reward would be given for details that would help in “the recovery of Nancy Guthrie and/or the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in her disappearance.”

🚨 BREAKING: As the first deadline passes, Savannah Guthrie’s brother Camron publicly pleads with Nancy’s captors for a way to communicate. The #FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to Nancy Guthrie’s recovery and/or the arrest and conviction of… pic.twitter.com/wLLW0567Si — Digital Daisy (@DigitalDaisyX) February 6, 2026

He further mentioned that the FBI was working in collaboration with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department. He added, “We are actively reviewing and analyzing information from all digital sources, which includes banks, social media companies, and phone companies.”

A journalist then asked him about the ransom note and whether any images or videos had been provided. Janke responded, “We’re not going to go into facts regarding this part of the investigation. With AI these days, you can make videos that appear to be very real, so we can’t just take a video and trust that it is proof of life these days because of the advancements of AI. But we’re not gonna go into anything the family may or may not have received.”

He then directly addressed the kidnappers, saying, “You still have the time to do the right thing before this becomes a much worse scenario for you.” While the financial reward might aid the investigation, it is important to note that Sheriff Chris Nanos confirmed they “have not identified a suspect or a person of interest.”

🚨 BREAKING: The alleged kidnapping case grows MORE CONFUSING by the hour 🚨 There is STILL NO proof of life Blood trails from the house to the driveway 🩸 Security cameras were DISABLED 📹❌ If this was about money… You don’t go to TMZ You don’t make it NATIONAL 🌎… pic.twitter.com/wf0iro0BWT — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) February 6, 2026

He then added, “We have been working around the clock, and we just want her home and get to the bottom of all of this. We’re at that phase now where sometimes we’re waiting, we’re waiting for analysis, we’re waiting for lab reports.” He confirmed that the blood found outside Nancy’s home belonged to her only, meaning any details about the person who took her could not be deciphered from it.

Previously, regarding the ransom note that was allegedly sent to the media, retired FBI agent Greg Rogers claimed that officials would run “psycholinguistic profiling” on the letter to analyze every aspect of it, including the handwriting, grammar, syntax, and more, as that would help them learn more about the person who sent it.

With the incentive announced, it now remains to be seen if anyone comes forward with relevant information that could shed more light on this heartbreaking case of an 84-year-old woman being kidnapped from her home.