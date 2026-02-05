Ex-FBI Agent Casts Doubt on Ransom Note Related to Savannah Guthrie’s Mom’s Disappearance — “Beyond Cruel”

​A former FBI special agent reacted to the ransom note connected with Savannah Guthrie’s mom’s disappearance. On Tuesday, February 3, 2026, TMZ reported that it received an alleged ransom note from Nancy Guthrie’s abductors.

They reportedly demanded millions in payment for her release. The organisation stated that the note demanded a specific amount in Bitcoin to be sent to a particular address. TMZ even verified the Bitcoin address to be real.

While the ransom note is being verified by the Pima County Sheriff, a retired FBI agent took to X to share that if the note turned out to be a hoax, it would be very cruel.

Ex-FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer posted on X, “Why in the world would an abductor wait 3 days to send demands.”

“If this is a hoax situation, it is absolutely beyond cruel. If it is legitimate, I just hope 84-year-old Nancy is alive! Praying for the family and for Proof of Life. #NancyGuthrie,” she added.

Multiple newsrooms received ransom notes regarding the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie. “Like any other piece of evidence, we cannot immediately dismiss it” as a fake, Pima County Chief of Detectives Fabian Pacheco tells @EVargasTV. MORE: https://t.co/UXFq9MUiLB pic.twitter.com/UVRf5780T6 — NewsNation (@NewsNation) February 5, 2026



Coffindaffer, who worked with the FBI for 25 years, has been regularly sharing updates about the case. Responding to Savannah Guthrie’s plea video on social media, Coffindaffer wrote, “The plea I believe, was directed by the FBI with the aid of our Behavioral Analysis Unit in terms of the words used.”

“I believe there was a ransom demand with perhaps imagery of Nancy Guthrie. We have no idea if it pertains to the ransom letters that went to the media or if this is a separate ransom demand. The main message was that the family is ready to talk,” she continued.

“Obviously, this has taken a huge twist. Perhaps the FBI is trying to determine the validity of the demand. They are definitely taking this seriously. Very heartbreaking, but there is hope Nancy is alive,” Coffindaffer added.

In Savannah Guthrie’s video, the Today host can be heard telling her mother’s abductors, “We need to know that she is alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you, and we are ready to listen. Please reach out to us.”

“My mom is 84 years old… She needs the medicine to survive and not to suffer,” she pleaded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savannah Guthrie (@savannahguthrie)



Earlier, the NBC news anchor urged her Instagram followers to pray for her mother. Nancy Guthrie was reported missing last weekend from her ranch-style Tucson home.

Although she is said to have limited mobility, Nancy has no cognitive issues. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos confirmed that Nancy was abducted from her house and is not ruling out foul play.

“We’re doing all we can to try to locate her,” Nanos said. “Every tool we have, we will use,” Nanos said.

Hollywood stars, including Lucy Hale, Amy Schumer, Kaley Cuoco, Kris Jenner, and Khloe Kardashian, have shown public support to Savannah Guthrie in this difficult time.

“I am praying! I am so sorry for (what) you are all going through. This is unimaginable. Bring her home. I have faith,” Khloe wrote on Instagram. Jennifer Garner penned, “May God hold Nancy and her family in the palm of His hands.”