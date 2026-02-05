Savannah Guthrie Has a Message for Her Mother’s Abductors

A day after urging people to keep her mother in their prayers, Savannah Guthrie shared a touching video on Instagram on Wednesday night, speaking directly to her 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie’s abductors.

In a heartbreaking video she shot along with her siblings, Annie and Camron, the television host called her mom a “kind, faithful, loyal, and fiercely loving woman of goodness and light.” Guthrie, who had previously called her mom her ‘best friend,’ captioned the video, “Bring her home.”

​Addressing rumours about the presence of a ransom letter in the media, Guthrie said the family is willing to talk to the abductors. “We, too, have heard reports about a ransom letter in the media. We are doing everything that we can and are ready to talk. However, we live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated. We need to know that she is alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you, and we are ready to listen. Please reach out to us,” a teary-eyed Guthrie is seen sharing in the video.

Speaking to her mother’s abductors, Guthrie shared that Nancy’s health and heart are “fragile”. Adding that her mother lives in constant pain without her medication, she said, “My mom is 84 years old… She needs the medicine to survive and not to suffer.”

The Guthrie family added that the light is missing from their lives. “Our mom is our beacon… She chooses joy day after day despite having already passed through great trials of pain and grief. We need our mom. Momma, if you’re listening, you need to come home. We miss you,” shared Annie.

​Camron urged his mother to “stay strong” and expressed his immense love for her.

Guthrie recalled her mom to be “funny, spunky, and clever.” “She has grandchildren who adore her and cover her with kisses. She loves fun and adventure. She is full of kindness and knowledge. Talk to her, and you’ll see. Mommy, if you’re hearing this, you’re a strong woman. We will not rest until we are together again. We speak to you every moment. We love you,” she said.

​Nancy has been missing from her ranch-style home in Arizona since Sunday, February 1. According to officials, she was last seen by family members around 9:30 p.m. on January 31. The Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said in a press conference that he believed Nancy was “taken against her will”.

NBC anchor Savannah Guthrie’s 84-year-old mother, Nancy, is missing and the FBI is now involved. Police say what they found at the scene is very concerning. She lives close to the border and has no history of cognitive issues. Praying she is found safe no matter what side of… pic.twitter.com/QPS15DwV1i — Digital Daisy (@DigitalDaisyX) February 2, 2026

​Earlier, Guthrie had asked her Instagram followers to “pray” for her mother. “We believe in prayer. We believe in voices raised in unison, in love, in hope. We believe in goodness. We believe in humanity. Above all, we believe in Him,” she had shared in a lengthy post.

Meanwhile, a report on People claims that Guthrie will no longer be covering the 2026 Olympics in Italy. “Savannah will not be joining us at the Olympics as she focuses on being with her family during this difficult time,” an NBC Sports spokesperson told People in a statement. “Our hearts are with her and the entire Guthrie family as the search continues for their mother. We will share additional information about our Opening Ceremony coverage plans soon.”