Savannah Guthrie’s Mom’s Missing Investigation Takes New Turn As Cops Probe Ransom Note

The disappearance of Savannah Guthrie’s 84-year-old mom, Nancy Guthrie, has left everyone shocked. She is believed to have been taken without her will from her Arizona home over the weekend and was last seen by her daughter, Annie.

The Today Show host and her family have been completely distraught with the disappearance of their mother. As the FBI has already launched an investigation, chilling new details and possibilities have also come to light.

​Recent reports suggest that the cops are now probing an alleged ransom note received as part of the desperate search for Nancy Guthrie. The senior citizen is believed to have been abducted on Saturday night while she slept in her home. It’s been four days since her disappearance.

​A TMZ report has now confirmed that they received an alleged ransom note in return for Nancy to be returned to her family in exchange for Bitcoin.

Without disclosing the exact amount, the publication suggested that its value was in millions. While the address for the Bitcoin listed is not real, a deadline has been proclaimed.

🚨 TMZ received an unverified ransom note today demanding a substantial amount for the return of “Today” anchor Savannah Guthrie’s missing mother, Nancy. We have since contacted law enforcement. STORY DEVELOPING. pic.twitter.com/VUqZx3K5Fj — TMZ (@TMZ) February 3, 2026

Additionally, the note also describes an item in Nancy’s Arizona home that was damaged at some point during her disappearance. This makes the ransom note appear valid enough.

The Pima County Sheriff’s office responded to the note and confirmed on X that it has taken the report with utmost seriousness and has already started investigating it.

​Their official post on X read, “We are aware of reports circulating about possible ransom note(s) regarding the investigation into Nancy Guthrie. We are taking all tips and leads very seriously. Anything that comes in, goes directly to our detectives who are coordinating with the FBI.”

Amid the tense situations, Savannah Guthrie has stepped down from her hosting duties for the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony. An NBC Sports spokesperson explained her stance and revealed that Savannah Guthrie prioritized “on being with her family during this difficult time”.

​Meanwhile, the host took to Instagram recently and thanked her fans for their support. She further nudged to keep her and her family in their prayers.

Guthrie wrote, “Thank you for lifting your prayers with ours for our beloved mom, our dearest Nancy , a woman of deep conviction, a good and faithful servant. Raise your prayers with us and believe with us that she will be lifted by them in this very moment. We need you.”

​Coming back to the investigation, signs of struggle were found right outside Nancy’s residence, along with possible blood spillage marks all over. However, her personal belongings, including her ID, purse, keys and phone, were all found in her home itself.

A source added, “Her stuff was left behind at the house: keys, ID, purse, phone. Everything. It’s not a situation where she voluntarily went away, because she didn’t take any of the things you would normally take if you voluntarily went out.”

​Another chilling addition to the discovery was the removal of the Ring doorbell at Nancy’s house. When the investigators arrived, they found it missing, and along with it, the location of the door camera also remains unknown.

If found, it could potentially lead the FBI to one of the biggest clues in the disappearance case of Nancy Guthrie. Savannah Guthrie, however, she remains confident that her mother did not step out of her home on her own accord.