NBC Show Host Savannah Guthrie’s Mom Goes Missing, FBI Launches An Investigation

NBC’s popular anchor Savannah Guthrie landed in a personal crisis after her 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, went missing from her home. She had been last seen by Savannah’s sister Annie after she brought her mother home from dinner on Saturday night. With the FBI already having launched a full-fledged investigation, officials believe that Nancy was taken from her residence against her will.

On Tuesday afternoon, FBI officials were seen arriving at Annie’s Tucson property, where they had a meeting that lasted about 2 hours. It is believed that Savannah Guthrie was also present inside the house during the meeting.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Pima County Sheriff’s Department briefly commented on the ongoing case and mentioned that Nancy’s house is being defined as a crime scene at the moment. The senior citizen, they alleged, was evicted “from the home against her will, possibly in the middle of the night.” On Tuesday, NewsNation showed what authorities have described as a possible blood trail right outside the entrance to Nancy’s home.

Dark splatters were clearly visible all over the tiled area leading up to the front door. Adding more suspicion to the nature of her disappearance, these alleged blood marks signify some struggle that took place between the victim and her abductors.

NANCY GUTHRIE RANSOM NOTE Cops probe ransom note in search for Savannah Guthrie’s mom: live https://t.co/DDiNjRKHre — Billy Bob (@bopnbee) February 4, 2026

Pima County Sheriff later spoke to CNN and offered an explanation of one of the possible reasons why there was more than one person involved in the crime. Chris Nanos said, “This is an elderly woman in her mid-80s who suffers from ailments… she couldn’t go 50 yards.”

Nanos, in another interview with U.S. Weekly, commented that the situation has been extremely depressing for the Guthrie family, especially Nancy’s kids. The siblings Savannah, Annie and Camron have been totally cooperative during the investigation and have remained each other’s biggest supporters during the tough time.

A ransom note has also been received for the return of Nancy Guthrie. According to TMZ, the note asks for a very specific amount of money. While the authenticity of the letter could not be verified, it is believed to have demanded Bitcoin in the millions. The outlet further reported that the ransom note set a deadline, with a threat issued should it not be met. The specifics were kept undisclosed, given the sensitive nature of the case and the fact that it remains under investigation.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen in the Catalina foothills area at around 9:45 pm on Saturday night. It was not until Sunday afternoon that she was reported to be missing. As per reports, the elderly lady does not have any known mental or cognitive challenges but does require daily medications.

🚨🇺🇸 Update: 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, mother of Today show anchor Savannah Guthrie, remains missing from her Arizona home since Saturday night. Authorities believe she was taken against her will. Evidence of blood found at the scene; she’s without essential daily medication,… pic.twitter.com/e4mM1EPQyD — Usman Goraya (@MrHunny01) February 4, 2026

The cops and FBI are hoping to find her soon, alive and well. They confirmed that she was very limited in her mobility,” and that there were “other things at the scene that indicate that she did not leave on her own.”

​Meanwhile, Savannah Guthrie has made a heartbreaking plea to her fans and viewers to keep her beloved mother in their prayers.