Savannah Guthrie Skips Olympics Coverage as Search for Her Mother Deepens

Today show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie has skipped coverage of the 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony as the search for her mother, Nancy Guthrie, continues into a fourth day. Law enforcement in Arizona says the disappearance of her 84-year-old mother is no longer being treated as a missing-person case but as a crime scene.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen Saturday at her home in Tucson’s Catalina Foothills, where she lives alone. She was reported missing by family members Sunday morning after she did not show up for church. By Monday, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said the focus had shifted from a simple search-and-rescue operation.

NBC Sports confirms Savannah Guthrie will not cover the #Olympics amid her mother, Nancy’s disappearance.

“Savannah will not be joining us at the Olympics as she focuses on being with her family during this difficult time. Our hearts are with her and the entire Guthrie family as… pic.twitter.com/XXE81WI8cq — Variety (@Variety) February 3, 2026

To make matters worse, Nancy Guthrie needs daily medication. And going without it for 24 hours could be fatal.

Authorities received hundreds of tips since the case became public, though. They are all being shared with the FBI including a purported ransom note which was sent to a local Arizona TV station. The note reportedly included details about Nancy’s home and what she was wearing the night she vanished.

Investigators have not confirmed its legitimacy. However, the FBI reviewed the message and shared it with Savannah Guthrie, and then the note surfaced after being obtained by TMZ. Multiple media outlets have received similar messages and turned them over to detectives. Sheriff’s officials have said that every lead is being evaluated.

Nancy Guthrie also had a home security system, but investigators believe the system may have automatically deleted videos after a short period. They are now trying to recover data using forensic methods. Plus, nearby surveillance cameras, license plate readers, and cellphone tower data are also being taken into account.

A law enforcement source told CBS News that a small amount of blood was found inside the home, and some dried blood was near a doormat outside the front door. DNA samples of those are being analysed, but none of them have pointed to a suspect yet.

CLOCK TICKING: Savannah Guthrie will not be attending the Winter Olympics in Italy, where she was originally slated to co-host coverage, as the search for her mother continues. pic.twitter.com/TvLzpHgKH0 — Dyonne (@kgpnet) February 4, 2026

As the investigation goes on, Savannah is staying in Arizona and has been absent from Today this week.

NBC Sports confirmed she is focusing on being with her family during a difficult time. In an Instagram post, Savannah thanked her supporters for their prayers and asked the public to keep believing her mom will be brought home.