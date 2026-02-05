Donald Trump Promises All Federal Resources to Rescue Savannah Guthrie’s Missing Mother Nancy

Donald Trump shared an update on Savannah Guthrie’s mother, Nancy Guthrie, who went missing Feb. 1 from her home in Catalina Foothills, Tucson, Arizona. That’s where she was last seen the previous evening. The family continues to hope for her safe return.

Trump spoke to Savannah and also posted on Truth Social: “Let her know that I am directing ALL Federal Law Enforcement to be at the family’s, and Local Law Enforcement’s, complete disposal, IMMEDIATELY. We are deploying all resources to get her mother home safely. The prayers of our Nation are with her and her family. GOD BLESS AND PROTECT NANCY!”

Whether or not you're fans of Savannah Guthrie, I would encourage you to pray for the safe return of her mother, Nancy. This is heartbreaking. I cannot imagine the anguish of knowing your mother was abducted from her own home with blood found at the scene. Lord, have mercy. 😢

Meanwhile, Savannah and her siblings posted a heartfelt video on Instagram to reach out to possible abductors. She said they are ready to talk and listen; however, they need proof that their mother is alive and well, as photos and voices can be manipulated easily.

Savannah said, “She is 84 years old. Her health, her heart is fragile. She lives in constant pain. She is without any medicine. She needs it to survive. She needs it not to suffer.”

The siblings also had a message for their mother: they will not rest until she is found and they are together again. They are also hoping anyone with information on Nancy will come forward to help with the rescue.

WATCH: Savannah Guthrie and her siblings share an emotional plea to anyone who may be holding their mother — and speak directly to Nancy Guthrie in a heartbreaking new video:

"Mommy, if you are hearing this, you are a strong woman. You are God's precious daughter. We believe and…"

Evidence collected from Nancy Guthrie’s home after her disappearance points to abduction, as blood was found at the scene. Homicide detectives were also called in to assist with the investigation. It has not been revealed whose blood was found. Sheriff Chris Nanos said the home is being treated as an active crime scene. Investigators also reported signs of forced entry.

Additionally, a ransom note demanding Bitcoin in exchange for Nancy’s safe return was reported by TMZ. So far, investigators have not identified any suspects.

A description of Nancy has been released: she is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has blue eyes and brown hair. With federal enforcement deployed to the case, there is hope that Nancy may return home soon.