Mystery Letter Claims To Know Nancy Guthrie’s Kidnapper – Makes a Bizarre Demand

Today host Savannah Guthrie’s mom, Nancy Guthrie went missing on February 1, with authorities believing she was abducted from her Arizona home against her will.

Amid the ongoing drama relating to Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance, a mystery letter has been received that claims the writer has information about her kidnapper. Nancy, 84, disappeared from her home in Tucson, Arizona on February 1 and authorities suspect she was taken during the night.

TMZ has reported the latest development after they received an unsigned message shortly before 5 am on Wednesday, February 11, from an anonymous person, claiming they have details about the suspected kidnapper.

In the message, the writer said they had tried contacting Savannah’s siblings, Camron and Annie, via texts and emails, but that they have received no response. This comes after revelations from a former FBI agent on a concealed signal Savannah embedded in her statement to those holding her mother. Meanwhile, this comes after an investigator revealed a chilling sound that was heard moments before Nancy’s abduction.

Pay close attention to the second thing he just pulled out of Nancy Guthrie’s mailbox! Is that what I think it is? 😳 pic.twitter.com/7N9AyaZYow — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) February 8, 2026

According to the Express US, the mystery letter to TMZ states, “If they want the name of the individual involved then I want 1 Bitcoin to the following wallet. Time is more than relevant.”

Meanwhile, a valid bitcoin wallet address in the message differs from one provided in the initial supposed ransom demand sent to TMZ and two other Tucson television stations. The amount of 1 Bitcoin mentioned in the message is valued at around $66,000. However, the original unconfirmed ransom note received by TMZ had the kidnappers demanding millions in Bitcoin for Nancy’s safe release.

Despite the fact that the ransom note’s authenticity is yet to be verified, the FBI and Savannah and her siblings have responded to the kidnapper’s demands. They published an Instagram video, in which the family agreed to pay the demanded amount for closure in their mother’s disappearance.

Savannah said, “We received your message, and we understand. We beg you now to return our mother to us so that we can celebrate with her. This is the only way we will have peace. This is very valuable to us, and we will pay.”

“She was removed from that scene against her will… I have a gut feeling.”

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos tells @ErinBurnett that both evidence and his decades of experience point to the abduction of 86‑year‑old Nancy Guthrie, mother of Savannah Guthrie. pic.twitter.com/6ds5Dl0JnR — Erin Burnett OutFront (@OutFrontCNN) February 3, 2026

Meanwhile, this recent development comes as the FBI has released the first-ever image of a person of interest in Nancy’s disappearance. They released four monochrome images to the public on Tuesday, February 10, showing a masked figure outside Nancy’s home on the morning after she was last seen.

Along with the photos, Pima County Sheriff’s Department said, “Working with our partners – as of this morning, law enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie’s front door the morning of her disappearance.”

Meanwhile, officials are working with private sector partners to recover any potentially lost or corrupted images or video footage from Guthrie’s house. They also removed any recording devices from her home. They hope to find leads from the footage and did manage to retrieve video footage from “residual data located in back end systems.”