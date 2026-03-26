Nancy Guthrie Case Sheriff Faces Backlash, Labeled “International Embarrassment”

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos continues to face public outrage over the investigation of the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the mother of NBC host Savannah Guthrie. Nancy went missing on February 1 from her home in Tucson, Arizona. The search for her has hit the eight-week mark.

Amid the investigation, there has been a massive backlash against the Pima County Sheriff, as well as a petition to recall him. According to News Nation Senior Correspondent Brian Entin, in a hearing, Nanos was dubbed “an international embarrassment.” He was also accused of lying under oath.

Savannah Guthrie’s mother has been missing since January. Now there’s a recall effort against the sheriff handling the case. Daniel Butierez, who filed the recall petition against Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, says the sheriff botched the investigation from the start. “He… pic.twitter.com/6VKsicdKVp — KTAR News 92.3 (@KTAR923) March 19, 2026

Brian Entin claimed on his YouTube channel that members of the community have been angry over how Nanos is handling the investigation. According to the Irish Star, on Tuesday, March 24, the Board of Supervisors held a meeting. It was unanimously voted that an investigation into Sheriff Nanos should proceed. During the hearing, the local police union and members of the public referred to past misconduct accusations.

As per Brian Entin, during the hearing, one person said, “Chris Nanos is an international embarrassment at this point.” The person added, “And I know that you guys didn’t hire him. We selected him, unfortunately, but long before the Nancy Guthrie investigation, this man lied about his record to get hired at the Pima County Sheriff’s Department. Recently, he lied under oath. And we know that he runs the sheriff’s department with an iron fist.”

On March 12, there was a petition to recall Nanos. There was a unanimous “no confidence” vote against him following accusations that he lied under oath about his professional past at the El Paso Police Department.

Aaron Cross, the Union President Sergeant, said during the hearing, “As many know, a reporter recently uncovered the long-hidden, terrible record of Sheriff Chris Nanos from his time as an El Paso Police Officer.”

🚨JUST IN: Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos faces a RECALL. He is incompetent and Pima County knows it. Where is Nancy Guthrie? pic.twitter.com/UptHp6Ffqw — Ashley (TeamTrump47) (@TeamTrump47) March 18, 2026

Cross noted that the “no confidence” vote shows that “He has lost the faith of his deputies and the community.” Meanwhile, eight weeks into the investigation, no official suspect or person of interest has been identified.

A ring camera footage from Guthrie’s front door was collected that showed a masked intruder outside her home. However, the person had not been identified so far. Her family has announced a $1 million reward for any information that might lead to her safe return home. The FBI has also announced a similar $100,000 reward, along with another $100,000 offer from Milwaukee Crime Stoppers.