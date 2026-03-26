‘I’m So Sorry, Mommy’ — Tearful Savannah Guthrie Blames Herself for Her 84-Year-Old Mother’s Abduction

Almost two months have passed since Savannah Guthrie’s mother, Nancy, was reported missing back on February 1. The NBC News star journalist has since limited her public appearances and only appeared before the camera to communicate with her mother’s abductor, practically begging them not to hurt Nancy Guthrie. Now, she has gathered the courage to give an interview with former morning show co-host Hoda Kotb for the first time since the harrowing incident.

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The interview will air in two parts on Tuesday and Friday, featuring an emotional Savannah Guthrie as she deals with grief. With tears in her eyes, the Today Show host confessed that she cannot shake the feeling that she is the one responsible for her mother’s abduction. “It’s too much to bear, to think that I brought this to her bedside… and it’s because of me,” she said.

Savannah Guthrie revealed it was her sister, Annie Guthrie, who told her that their mom, Nancy Guthrie, was missing. 💔 pic.twitter.com/o6H0bHEtrw — Page Six (@PageSix) March 26, 2026

​She repeatedly apologized to her mother, her siblings, and her brother-in-law for unknowingly causing them distress. “I’m so sorry, Mommy. I’m so sorry… to my sister and my brother and my kids and my nephew and my brother-in-law. I’m so sorry if it is me.”

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Guthrie looked back at the restless day and recalled the moment she received the call from her sister that would change her life. “My sister called me, and I said, ‘Is everything OK?’ And she said, “No, she said, ‘mom’s missing.'”

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Initially, Nancy Guthrie’s family thought she had been taken to a hospital. However, the circumstances didn’t add up. “The back doors were propped open, you know, and that didn’t make any sense. We thought maybe they came and there was a stretcher, and they took her out the back … But her phone was there, and her purse was there, and all her things—and it just didn’t make any sense.”

Savannah Guthrie first interview since her mom Nancy vanished.

Talking to the Today Show, she said “we are in agony” and that she wakes up in the middle of the night thinking about what her mom went through when she was taken.

Full interview airs Thursday and Friday on Today. pic.twitter.com/Q0GnUbgEjW — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) March 25, 2026

​However, they soon discovered blood on Nancy’s front porch and that the door camera had been ripped off, and they were certain she had been taken against her will. Savannah also talked about how scared she was when she saw the photo of the masked man who was seen loitering around her porch in door camera footage. “I mean, it’s just absolutely terrifying.”

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She added, “I can’t imagine that that is who [her mom] saw standing over her bed. It’s too much.”

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Savannah Guthrie admitted that she is still struggling to understand why someone would go after her 84-year-old mother. It haunts her, she says, to think that it happened because she is rich or because she has made her fair share of enemies while working as a political reporter. She said, “I don’t know that it’s because she’s my mom and somebody thought, ‘that girl has money; we could make a quick buck.’ That would make sense.”

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