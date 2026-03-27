Megyn Kelly Fires Back at Hoda Kotb’s Tears During Savannah Guthrie Interview

Political commentator Megyn Kelly broke down the Today Show host Hoda Kotb’s reaction during a recent interview. The host was interviewing her colleague from the NBC show, Savannah Guthrie, amid her mother, Nancy Guthrie’s, disappearance.

On her show, The Megyn Kelly Show, she accused Kotb of acting and brought up NBC’s alleged agenda for the way Kotb reacted. Recently, Guthrie spoke up about the behind-the-scenes since her mother’s disappearance. There were several emotional moments throughout the interview that made even Kotb tear up.

In addition to the acting allegations, Kelly claimed Kotb wasn’t doing a good job. Speaking from what she described as a journalistic perspective, Kelly said, “I think Hoda Kotb fell down on the job, and I don’t think she was the woman for the interview.”

“With respect, Hoda Kotb fell down on the job. I don’t think she was the woman for this interview. I believe NBC put her out there because they wanted to use this as a promotional vehicle. They wanted to project that Hoda and Savannah are friends and the Today show is a big… — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) March 26, 2026

She then broke down the alleged agenda for NBC and said, “They used this as a promotional vehicle.” Kelly claimed that because Kotb and Guthrie were reportedly good friends, or rather “family,” as the NBC studio often refers to each other. It would generate more traction among viewers of the show.

Kelly also pointed out that throughout the interview, Kotb’s microphone was on during moments of empathy. She justified her thoughts on it being a bad decision, claiming it was a major distraction. And that it took away from Guthrie’s raw story.

And according to Kelly, normally the network would have lowered Kotb’s microphone volume when Guthrie was having an emotional moment. For instance, when Guthrie blamed herself for her mother’s disappearance, Kotb was heard whimpering and wiping away her tears during the interview.

Kelly claimed that NBC’s agenda was to show viewers that their studio was an “empathetic family.” She also alleged that Kotb was wiping away tears that weren’t there. Kelly said, “This was acting on Hoda Kotb’s part, and it was a distraction—an unnecessary one.”

Hoda Kotb wipes away tears during Savannah Guthrie’s return. 🥺 pic.twitter.com/qyfE5CYsDS — TMZ (@TMZ) March 5, 2026

Kelly didn’t stop there. She had a more real complaint about the interview between the two: the lack of follow-up questions. The political commentator pointed out that there was a lack of basic questions and follow-ups to Guthrie’s responses.

She didn’t ask Kotb to be hostile but rather to have asked more direct and simple questions about some of Guthrie’s answers, considering the sensitivity of the issue.

Kelly clarified that she wasn’t trying to react in a petty manner but was merely being honest about her observations. Lastly, her verdict was this: “I object to how it was handled.” In conclusion, Kelly pointed out a should-have-been scenario in an interview of this magnitude.

Savannah Guthrie has given her first interview since her mother, Nancy Guthrie, went missing in the early hours of February 1. In a sit-down with Hoda Kotb, the Today Show co-host said she and her family are in agony. Investigators have doorbell surveillance videos and partial… pic.twitter.com/R3SnfNvR14 — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 25, 2026

Kelly has been actively monitoring the Guthrie disappearance and has been sharing her thoughts on the updates. Being a former journalist herself, she appeared to be speaking from years of experience.

NBC has not responded to accusations of an agenda as made by Kelly. Similarly, neither has Kotb reacted to Kelly’s remarks about her interview with Guthrie. This might be the first part of Kelly’s reaction.

That’s because the second half of the interview is set to be released on Friday, March 27, 2026. It remains to be seen whether Kotb will respond to the feedback. Kelly might answer that question in another episode of her show.