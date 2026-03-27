White House Criticizes Ventura Over Trump Assassination Claim

The White House released a statement that criticizes Jesse Ventura’s claim that the 2024 assassination attempt on Donald Trump may have been staged. They paraphrased some of his conversation with Piers Morgan and reminded everyone who the real hero of that story was.

US Weekly published the statement that addressed Ventura’s remarks on Piers Morgan Uncensored earlier this week. “On that tragic day in Butler, Pennsylvania, we tragically lost an American hero, Corey Comperatore, who selflessly laid down his life to protect those around him,” David Ingle stated.

On the day of the assassination attempt, former firefighter chief Comperatore immediately dove to cover his wife and kids when the shots rang out to try and prevent them from being injured. The White House spokesperson added, “President Trump will never forget Corey and his beautiful family.”

White House Fires Back After Jesse Ventura Floats Wild Trump “Blade Job” Theory During Piers https://t.co/Jl8hE6yAp5 pic.twitter.com/AFLV8bWHeU — PWStream (@PWStream) March 27, 2026

Ingle continued, “On that dark day, God spared President Trump’s life by a miraculous millimeter.” It is widely believed that his life was spared because he tilted his head at the last moment, just before shooter Thomas Crooks took fire.

“President Trump is standing stronger than ever as he continues to ‘fight, fight, fight’ for the American people,” the statement read, referring to both Trump’s words after he was shot, as well as Morgan and Ventura’s conversation. The statement ended with a scathing remark that “Only a fool would believe otherwise.”

The former Minnesota Governor spoke his mind about the President, current politics, and even how Barron Trump should enlist and join the war. One of the comments he made was about when a shooter attempted to kill the President at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Morgan recalled how Trump got up from being shot down, shouting “Fight, fight, fight!” Ventura retorted, “Oh yeah, right, right!” He then asked Morgan, “You ever hear of a ‘blade job?'”

Jesse Ventura v Donald Trump debate in front lawn of the White House. I’d watch that. pic.twitter.com/nIuUW9POTu — Colorado Mac (@ColoradoMac21) March 24, 2026

As a former WWE wrestler, Ventura knows all about “blade jobs.” During pre-planned, usually high-drama matches, wrestlers sometimes cut themselves to make it seem as if they were seriously injured. Viewers then think that the wrestler is bleeding and it adds a new level of attention to the scene.

Jesse Ventura: “There’s a simple thing as a leader, and you know this having been in the military, Trump wouldn’t know it because he’s a draft dodging coward. A war is justified if you’re willing to send your kids. So I’m calling right now for Barron Trump, enlist in the US… pic.twitter.com/o21SBZsP1y — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) March 24, 2026

Morgan asked Ventura if he thought the shooting was fake and pointed out that someone had lost their lives that day. Instead of directly responding to the talk show host, Ventura then asked a question that Morgan could not answer. “I don’t know, where’s his scar today?” he wanted to know. Trump doesn’t appear to have a scar on his ear from the shot.

Morgan said that Donald Trump was a hero. Ventura retorted, “Well, then he accomplished what he wanted out of you guys.”