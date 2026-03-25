WWE Veteran Jesse Ventura Questions Trump Assassination Attempt

Jesse Ventura spent many years in the spotlight as a WWE wrestler before pursuing a career in politics and acting. And based on the wrestling experience, he is now suggesting that Donald Trump may have faked his assassination attempt in 2024.

Ventura talked to Piers Morgan on his show “Uncensored,” and discussed the time when someone tried to kill the president in Butler, Pennsylvania. However, Ventura questioned the attempt and explained some wrestling concepts to Morgan so he could understand why he didn’t believe everything was as it seemed.

Morgan recalled that after Trump was shot, he immediately retaliated, shouting, “Fight, fight, fight!” Ventura came right back, saying, “Oh yeah, right, right!” He then asked, “You ever hear of a ‘blade job?'”

JESSE VENTURA: You ever heard of a blade job? PIERS MORGAN: You think it was fake? JESSE VENTURA: Where’s his scar today? Jesse Ventura claims Donald Trump faked everything. pic.twitter.com/u3nnOwRu47 — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) March 24, 2026

The term is used in wrestling circles and it’s when a wrestler cuts themselves so that it seems as if they have been seriously injured. The “color” on their injuries makes the encounter seem more authentic, and add some drama to what went down.

Morgan replied, “A blade job? What, you think it was fake?” Ventura did not answer Morgan directly, rather electing to ask another question. ‘I don’t know, where’s his scar today?’ he said.

The talk show host pointed out that someone had died in the fray, implying that people’s lives were at stake. Ventura retorted, “Come on, Piers, you’re gonna tell me this guy is a big hero now?”

Morgan then said that he does indeed believe that Trump was a hero that day. After all, he and Trump have had an on-and-off again friendship that spans over two decades. But, Ventura wasn’t buying that Trump had been courageous and said, “Well, then he accomplished what he wanted out of you guys.”

During the “unforgettable” Butler Rally shooting incident, one person lost their life. Corey Comperatore was a former fire chief who dove onto his wife and kids when the shots were fired. He was trying to protect them from harm when he was killed.

Ventura, who is also the former governor of Minnesota, said that he would prefer not to speak with the President, when Morgan asked if he would. He explained his reasons, saying, “He has no courage. He never has. There’s always one guy who will start the fight, and then hold your coat. That’s Donald Trump.”

Ventura is not the only person to have believed that the assassination attempt was staged. After the shooting, there were conspiracies and debates about the authenticity of it. But major news outlets such as Reuters and the BBC debunked those theories and proved that the attempt had been real.

But Jesse Ventura’s fans took to social media and defended him saying things like “Always liked Jesse Ventura as a wrestler, a Governor and now, as a Trump opponent. Telling it like it is, way to go Jess.”

There were also plenty of people who still believe that the shooting was fake. One said, “Totally staged. They shot two people and murdered one in order to make Trump look like a hero. No bullet came near him. with that rifle and caliber bullet, if he really got hit in the ear, it would’ve blown his ear to pieces . He has NO scar on that ear.”