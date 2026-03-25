Ex Minnesota Governor Mentions Barron Trump While Discussing Military Service

A Fox News anchor recently claimed that Donald Trump dodged the military draft purposely, according to The Mirror US. Turns out, the host wasn’t the only one discussing Trump and drafts. In another conversation, former Minnesota governor Jesse Ventura urged Barron Trump to do something his “father didn’t have the patriotism to do.”

In the midst of #SendBarron, Jesse Ventura appeared on Piers Morgan’s show and spoke about leadership. He said, “There’s a simple thing as a leader, and you know this, having been in the military. Trump wouldn’t know it because he’s a draft-dodging coward.” He then continued, “A war is justified if you’re willing to send your kids. Because how can you send somebody else’s kids to a war if you won’t send your own?”

Jesse Ventura then went on to challenge Barron to enlist and join the war in the Middle East. “So I’m calling right now for Barron Trump, Donald Trump’s son [to enlist]… To my knowledge, a Trump in the last 100 years has never done military service,” he said.

“Well Barron, you can change that,” said Ventura. He then challenged Barron to “enlist in the United States military right now,” and to “do something your father didn’t have the courage to do, do something your father didn’t have the patriotism to do.”

Jesse Ventura labels Trump a ‘draft-dodging coward,’ calls on Barron to be listed in the military right away pic.twitter.com/RgikXLDUft — HatsOff (@HatsOffff) March 25, 2026

In the meantime, Jessica Tarlov was one of five panelists on the conservative political talk show “The Five.” Tuesday’s topic was the war in Iran when things took an interesting turn. She, like Ventura, also claimed that the President had evaded the military draft to go to Vietnam.

The banter went back and forth about the different stories top officials were relaying about the conflict in the Middle East. Tarlov said, “Listen, Donald Trump himself and Pete Hegseth and top officials with the administration have told us completely backwards explanations for this multiple times.”

She then listed the conflicting versions of what has been told to the public. “We have heard it will be a few days. Actually, it will take months. No boots on the ground. Also, maybe a draft, and we’re sending thousands of troops to the region,” Tarlov said.

Jesse Watters joined in on the conversation playfully asking, “Did you hear about a draft?” The conservative political commentator added, “I never heard of that.” Not missing a beat, Tarlov answered, “Well you were on vacation. I’m glad you got some color.”

Watters replied, “I wasn’t dodging the draft.” He laughed as he spoke, as they continued their exchange. And then Tarlov dropped the bomb. “Not like our president,” she said. Immediately, social media erupted with people who wanted to engage about her saying that Trump had dodged the military draft.

On Fox News, Jessica Tarlov disrupts co-host Jesse Watters flippant dismissal of war concerns, responding to his remark “I wasn’t dodging the draft” by saying, “Unlike our president.”pic.twitter.com/dNZMqAA5P7 — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) March 24, 2026

One user praised, “Bravo! She’s the only honest person at Fox.” Another quipped, “Really shut them up with that fact.” And even though not one person on the panel mentioned Barron Trump during the conversation, his name popped up in the social media comments.

“Has Barron and Kai enlisted yet? Stop saying “boots on the ground” they are American soldiers,” the user stated. People are speaking up about what they think needs to happen. And many of them happen to think that Barron should go to war.