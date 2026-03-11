Ivanka Trump’s Daughter Arabella, 14, Once Said She Wants To “Be In The Marines”

Thanks to #SendBarron, social media’s been buzzing all week about military service. But an old quote from Arabella Kushner, Ivanka Trump’s daughter, quietly popped up. It stirred. When Arabella was still in elementary school, she was asked what she wanted to be when she grew up. Her answer? She wanted to be a Marine.

The line actually comes from a “student spotlight” post Ivanka shared in 2017 on Facebook. Arabella was just answering some easy, lighthearted questions from her classmates at the time. One of them asked about her dream job. She kept it simple. “I’ll be in the Marines,” she said.

Next question: Favorite country? Her answer, “America.” Ivanka posted the moment on social media with a happy little caption about her daughter’s “cute answers.” That was it, just a family snapshot, nothing more. But this week, people online are looking at it through a whole new lens.

The reason? Barron Trump, Donald Trump’s youngest son, has suddenly been dragged into a heated online debate as fighting tied to Iran spreads across the Middle East. There’s even a hashtag—#SendBarron—circulating on X and other sites. People are saying, if the U.S. gets pulled deeper into the conflict, Barron (who’s now 19) should enlist.

Now, there’s no draft in the U.S. right now. But most men ages 18 to 25, whether citizens or immigrants, have to register for the Selective Service. That’s just in case the draft ever comes back. Barron fits that age group.

People have also pointed out that Barron is unusually tall. He’s about 6’9″. Army rules say that being really tall can limit someone’s options for certain jobs. Barron might find it a tight fit in spaces like tanks or aircraft. Height doesn’t automatically keep you out, but it does limit your choices.

So cute 😻Ivanka Trumps daughter, Arabella Kushner, wants to be in the Marines when she grows up// @IvankaTrump pic.twitter.com/EYihKxS5bX — West Wing Women (@WestWingWomen) June 10, 2017

Arabella’s old comment got roped into all this, too. Not because she’s old enough to sign up — she’s only 14 — but because she’s one of the very few in the Trump family who’s ever publicly said they wanted to join the military.

She’s Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s oldest child. She was born in New York City in July 2011, and thanks to her grandfather becoming the president, she pretty much grew up in the spotlight. Sometimes she’d show up at official events with her mom. She even went to the Supreme Court with Ivanka in 2017 and sang Mandarin songs when Chinese leader Xi Jinping visited Mar-a-Lago. Videos of those moments spread all over the internet back then.

Family posts over the years have shown Arabella’s other interests, too. She seems to enjoy school and languages. And like most teens, Arabella also likes music. In 2023, she celebrated her bat mitzvah, sharing a pic of her coming-of-age in Jewish tradition.

‘The No.1 trending hashtag has been #SendBarron… Americans don’t have an appetite for a war that doesn’t have a clear purpose.’@CSUNSHINE discusses repercussions for Republicans if troops are sent to Iran. Watch more👇 📺 https://t.co/xRKW5Sjc53

@piersmorgan pic.twitter.com/FNokUGyleS — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) March 9, 2026

Serving in the military just isn’t something the Trump family is known for. Donald Trump got several student deferments during the Vietnam War and later a medical exemption for heel bone spurs. The doctor, a Queens podiatrist named Larry Braunstein, reportedly wrote the letter as a favor to Trump’s father. None of Trump’s kids have served in the armed forces.

That’s part of why Arabella’s old answer is making the rounds again. But now it seems that this single line from a forgotten school assignment has taken on a life of its own. A kid said she wanted to be a Marine. Now it seems to matter.