“Send Barron” Trends After South Park Writer Calls For Trump’s Son To Be Drafted In Iran War

President Donald Trump’s Iran war is now colliding with his family name online. As American troop deaths were confirmed over the weekend, #SendBarron began trending across the United States, pulling the president’s 19-year-old son into the center of a political firestorm.

The hashtag surged after news broke that at least four U.S. service members had been killed and several others seriously wounded during Operation “Epic Fury,” the U.S.-Israeli assault on Iran that began Saturday. Trump said more casualties could come.

Then a website appeared.

DraftBarronTrump.com was launched by Toby Morton, a former writer for the animated series South Park. Morton has a history of creating political parody domains. This one calls for Barron Trump to be drafted into military service.

Our friend, Toby Morton is at it again. https://t.co/ie3AH1J7X9 — Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) March 2, 2026

The homepage leans heavy on satire. “America is strong because its leaders are strong,” it reads. “Naturally, his son Barron is more than ready to defend the country his father so boldly commands.” It ends with the line “Dog Bless Barron.”

The site also includes spoof quotes attributed to Trump and his older sons. They are written as parody.

At the same time, real posts on X helped drive the hashtag.

“Who wants to see Barron enlist by the end of the day?” a person wrote. “Before you send my son, Trump’s son needs to serve first! Your thoughts?”

Another user posted, “Trump: The lives of American heroes may be lost, and we may have casualties — that often happens in war. If he’s so casually willing to risk the lives of our brave military members, why not send Barron?”

“Trump Family Should Show Patriotism And Send Barron Trump To Help Fight The War,” wrote a third person, adding the hashtag #sendbarron.

Others were more blunt. “What’s that? You want to send bone spurs Barron to fight his daddy’s distraction war in Iran? #sendbarron,” posted a social media user.

Barron Trump is a freshman at New York University’s Washington, D.C., campus. He lives at the White House, and that’s about all anyone knows. He does not maintain public social media accounts and rarely appears at political events.

Let see you be brave and dedicated to freedom. Don’t be hypocritical Mel!!! #SendBarron Actions are greater than empty words!! https://t.co/k1WD4OYl7p https://t.co/vasVVWtKEl — adventure_thug (@adventure_thug) March 3, 2026

The military question touches a long-running family history. Trump himself received five draft deferments during the Vietnam War. Four of them were for education and one was a medical deferment after being diagnosed with bone spurs. By 1972, he was classified 4-F, meaning unfit for service. The daughters of the Queens podiatrist who issued the diagnosis later told reporters their father provided it as a favor to Trump’s father, Fred Trump.

Barron, at 19, is within draft registration age. The United States does not currently have an active draft. All men are required to register with the Selective Service System at age 18, but conscription has not been used since 1973.

The online push gained momentum as images circulated of smoke rising over Tehran following airstrikes. Trump, speaking at a Medal of Honor ceremony, said casualties are “a reality of war” and suggested the death toll could increase.

#SendBarron trended nationwide through Sunday night. The website remains live. The hashtag is still active. The war continues — with or without Barron.