Death Toll Rises to Four U.S. Soldiers in Iran Attacks As Questions Loom Over Trump’s Regime Change Plan

Following the joint U.S.-Israel attacks on Iran, a total of four American service members have been killed, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Monday, March 2. Previously, it was reported that three U.S. soldiers had died in Operation Epic Fury, the joint U.S.-Israel attack against Iran that took out the latter’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

CENTCOM announced that a fourth soldier has died as three others still remain seriously wounded. In a post, it said, “The fourth service member, who was seriously wounded during Iran’s initial attacks, eventually succumbed to their injuries.”

CBS News reports that the U.S. soldiers who died were based in Kuwait. According to CENTCOM’s statement released on Monday, March 2, “Major combat operations continue and our response effort is ongoing. The identities of the fallen are being withheld until 24 hours after next of kin notification.”

Regarding the casualties, President Donald Trump told NBC News, “We expect casualties with something like this.” He added, “But in the end it’s going to be a great deal for the world.” Talking to Daily Mail Sunday, Trump said about the deceased soldiers, “They’re great people. And, you know, we expect that to happen, unfortunately. Could happen continuous — it could happen again.”

It should be noted here that Trump’s foundational reason behind attacking Iran was based on the speculation that the country was building missiles that could attack the U.S. However, according to intelligence reports and now Pentagon staffers, no such plan was in motion. Therefore, without the evidence of Iran planning an immediate attack on the U.S., the strikes come off as poorly thought of and rash according to critics.

Moreover, it has now also come to light that Trump is seemingly unable to provide any consistent reasoning for attacking Iran. He also seems unsure about his plans regarding the country. Since Saturday, February 28, Trump has said different things to different journalists when he was asked about the strikes on Iran and how long he wants to continue these attacks.

Regarding his plans with Iran post the attacks, Trump said that keeping the majority of the leadership intact might work only if the selected leaders agree to work alongside the U.S. to avoid any further conflict.

He also mentioned that he already had three candidates in his mind who could serve the country following the strikes. However, he then claimed that because of the bombings, most of the favored candidates already died. Such contradictory statements have naturally raised eyebrows since his alleged whimsical decisions are affecting human lives, and without any proper plan, it is not certain how long the war would go on.

Trump’s attitude to the soldiers who passed away in the attacks also appeared rather insecure to many. New York Rep. Pat Ryan, a 43-year-old combat veteran of the Iraq War, said that it was “pathetic” that the president won’t answer the families of the dead soldiers regarding what happened or what was actually going on.

Talking to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, Ryan said, “It’s because he doesn’t have answers. There’s not a plan here, or if there is, he’s not sharing it with the American people.” He further added that these strikes on Iran were reminiscent of “past ill-conceived, half-baked regime-change wars that sound good until they start, and then all of a sudden, no one knows what the heck is going on, and it’s young American men and women that pay the price.”

With one more American soldier dead and no confirmed news on when the war might stop, it is the military and the common people of all the countries involved who will suffer the most.