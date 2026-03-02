Trump Warns of More American Casualties in US–Iran Conflict — “That’s the Way It Is…”

Donald Trump recorded a new video address amid the ongoing conflict with Iran. It comes after three American soldiers were killed in the military operation, which the Pentagon calls Operation Fury. The president vowed to avenge the deaths. However, he also said there would ‘likely be more’ American casualties before the joint Israeli-US strikes end.

Trump started his address by accusing the Iranian regime of “waging war against civilization itself.” Then, he went on to address the deaths of the U.S. troops. “We grieve for the true American patriots who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation, even as we continue the righteous mission for which they gave their lives,” he said.

The POTUS also wished a “full recovery” of the five soldiers who were severely injured during the operation. Then, his warning came. The Republican leader stated, “Sadly, there will likely be more before it ends.”

“That’s the way it is likely to be more. But we’ll do everything possible where that won’t be the case,” said Trump. During his six-minute address, the president tried his best to strengthen public support for what he suggested could be a prolonged military operation. According to the Daily Mail, he revealed that the conflict could last “four weeks or so.”

Trump said, “An Iranian regime armed with long-range missiles and nuclear weapons would be a dire threat to every American. We cannot allow a nation that raises terrorist armies to possess such weapons that would allow them to extort the world to their evil will. Not going to happen.”

However, his comments have sparked mixed opinions, although U.S. intelligence agencies have previously said they have not found conclusive evidence that Iran is actively building a nuclear weapon.

Donald Trump also claimed that the region’s “entire military command is gone.” He insisted that “many of them want to surrender. They want immunity. They’re calling by the thousands.” His comments came amid Iran’s military, the Revolutionary Guard Corps’ threat to launch its “most intense offensive operation ever.”

Their counterattacks have targeted Israeli and American military bases, including in Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates. Trump’s address came after it was announced on Sunday that three U.S. service members were killed, while five remain seriously wounded. Details of when and where the casualties occurred have not been revealed.

In an official statement, US Central Command (Centcom), which is in charge of military operations in the Middle East, said that “several others sustained minor shrapnel injuries and concussions,” but had returned to duty anyway.

“Major combat operations continue and our response effort is ongoing. The situation is fluid, so out of respect for the families, we will withhold additional information, including the identities of our fallen warriors, until 24 hours after next of kin have been notified,” Centcom, whose headquarters are in Tampa, Florida, stated.